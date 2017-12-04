ANA Wings Takes Another Bombardier Q400

MIAMI – The latest Bombardier Q400 for ANA Wings was delivered on December 2, 2017, as flight number BBA14, registered C-FWBN, from Downsview via Goose Bay.

We are happy to share that @FlyANA_official has taken delivery of their newest #Q400! Here are some fun facts! #avgeek pic.twitter.com/UXY71bUhMU — Commercial Aircraft (@BBD_Aircraft) December 1, 2017

The aircraft will become JA465A on delivery; it is the third received by the carrier this year. The first Q400s was delivered in July and the second one in October 2017 (JA463A c/n 4558 and JA464A c/n 4565).

ANA first order for Q400’s was placed in October 2002 with seven reorders, and five other Q400s leased between October 2010 and 2012 from Nordic Aviation Capital.

With the new addition, ANA Wings operates fifteen Boeing 737-500s and 24 Bombardier Q400s. The airline’s fleet, mostly acquired between October 2010 and July 2013, serves 33 routes to 22 destinations in Japan.

In fact, according to Bombardier, Q Series turboprops have a dominant 94% market share in Japan with 49 aircraft: two Q200, 11 Q300, and 36 Q400.