MIAMI – Today, All Nippon Airways (NH) has temporarily suspended or reduced flight frequencies to/from select cities. The change follows immigration control, recently instituted public health quarantine measures, and passenger demand trends of each country due to the widespread impact of COVID-19.

The company will continue to take appropriate measures and will resume operations based on the entry and quarantine measures in effect at each destination. However, it remains mindful of the needs of those seeking to return to their home countries or their families as well as those traveling for business needs.

In addition, NH is committed to ensuring the comfort and safety of all its passengers and our employees by providing them with clean and hygienic environments in airports, lounges, and on board aircraft.

Bombardier Q400, deHavilland Canada dash-8-400, Q400, Q400NextGen, Q400NG, DHC-8-402, DH8D, c/n 4571, C-FVBN, ANA Wings, AKX, EH, All Nippon Airways, ANA, NH, JA465A?, Bombardier Inc., Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, BOM, BBA, deHavilland Plant, Toronto Downsview Airport, YZD, CYZD, Downsview, Toronto, ON, November 17 2017, (c) copyright Andrew H. Cline 2017, andyclineyyz@gmail.com.ca, 416-209-2669, Andrew H. Cline, Andy Cline,

Schedule Changes for the Coming Months

As for Europe, NH will operate the flight from Paris Charles De Gaulle (CDG) to Tokyo Haneda three times a week. Also, London Heathrow (LHR) to Tokyo Haneda (HND) will run three times a week and the connection from Frankfurt (FRA) to Haneda will now be daily.

However, the frequecies of the service flights from, Munich, Dusseldorf, Vienna Brussels, Milan, Stockholm and Vladivostok to Tokyo are temporarily suspended.

All Nippon Airways Boeing 737-881 JA55AN. Photo: Kochan Kleps

Frequency Cancelations

The company has also announced the cancelation of flights to many destinations such as Beijing, Qingdao, Wuhan, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong kong, Xiamen, Taipei, Seoul, Sydney, Manila, Bangkok, Mumbai, Perth, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta.

For the Americas, the airline announced the cancelation of flights to the following destinations: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, New York, Houston, Vancouver, Mexico City, and Honolulu.

Finally, flights from Tokyo Narita (NRT) to Los Angeles (LAX) and Chicago (ORD) will only operate seven flights per week.

ANA Boeing 777 parked at San Francisco Airport.

ANA Group Traffic Results

The company has also released traffic results for July 2020. The numbers are as follows:

International Passengers

April May June July August September First Half Total Number of

passengers 34,976 24,179 32,427 33,597 125,179 % Comparison

on previous 4.2 2.9 3.8 3.7 3.7 Passenger load

factor (%) 27.3 23.9 27.0 25.3 26.0 Available seat

km (thousand) 841,282 673,272 850,792 906,789 3,272,135 % Comparison

on previous 15.0 11.6 15.0 15.1 14.1 Revenue

passenger km

(thousand) 229,863 160,579 229,447 229,498 849,387 % Comparison

on previous 5.5 3.7 5.2 4.9 4.8

International Passengers by Route

Number of

passengers % Comparison

on previous year Passenger

load factor (%) Available

seat km

(thousand) % Comparison

on previous

year Revenue

passenger

km

(thousand) % Comparison

on previous

year North America 12,507 5.6 23.3 504,420 21.7 117,646 6.2 Europe 3,627 4.5 24.5 139,708 13.7 34,197 4.5 Asia & Oceania 17,463 2.9 29.6 262,661 9.9 77,656 3.9 Total 33,597 3.7 25.3 906,789 15.1 229,498 4.9

All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-300ER at Los Angeles International Airport.

Domestic Passengers

April May June July August September First Half

Total Number of

passengers 270,468 155,018 562,738 836,529 1,824,753 % Comparison on

previous year 8.8 4.5 17.6 24.4 13.9 Passenger load

factor (%) 15.9 31.7 53.8 40.9 34.5 Available seat km

(thousand) 1,603,070 483,881 970,072 1,889,814 4,946,836 % Comparison on

previous year 36.7 10.6 22.0 40.0 27.4 Revenue passenger

km (thousand) 255,530 153,320 522,174 773,684 1,704,709 % Comparison on

previous year 9.1 4.9 17.8 24.2 14.1

Photo: Wikicommon

International Cargo

April May June July August September First Half

Total Cargo volume

(tons) 28,226.3 27,697.0 33,640.6 37,902.3 127,466.3 % comparison

on previous year 46.6 45.4 53.7 58.7 51.2 Mail volume (tons) 583.0 615.9 608.4 899.3 2,706.5 % comparison

on previous year 31.9 34.5 35.3 50.9 38.1

Domestic Cargo

April May June July August September First Half Total Cargo volume

(tons) 13,469.4 6,523.4 11,121.0 16,832.8 47,946.7 % comparison

on previous year 40.4 21.0 35.1 45.1 36.0 % comparison

on previous year 1,368.6 812.2 1,150.2 1,334.2 4,665.2 % comparison

on previous year 61.0 36.6 49.9 61.6 52.2