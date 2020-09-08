All Nippon Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner reg. JA891A taking to the gate at Düsseldorf International Airport (DUS). Photo: Marco Macca - @aviator_ita

MIAMI – Today, All Nippon Airways (NH) has temporarily suspended or reduced flight frequencies to/from select cities. The change follows immigration control, recently instituted public health quarantine measures, and passenger demand trends of each country due to the widespread impact of COVID-19.

The company will continue to take appropriate measures and will resume operations based on the entry and quarantine measures in effect at each destination. However, it remains mindful of the needs of those seeking to return to their home countries or their families as well as those traveling for business needs.

In addition, NH is committed to ensuring the comfort and safety of all its passengers and our employees by providing them with clean and hygienic environments in airports, lounges, and on board aircraft.

Bombardier Q400 ANA Wings aircraft.

Schedule Changes for the Coming Months

As for Europe, NH will operate the flight from Paris Charles De Gaulle (CDG) to Tokyo Haneda three times a week. Also, London Heathrow (LHR) to Tokyo Haneda (HND) will run three times a week and the connection from Frankfurt (FRA) to Haneda will now be daily.

However, the frequecies of the service flights from, Munich, Dusseldorf, Vienna Brussels, Milan, Stockholm and Vladivostok to Tokyo are temporarily suspended.

All Nippon Airways Boeing 737-881 JA55AN. Photo: Kochan Kleps

Frequency Cancelations

The company has also announced the cancelation of flights to many destinations such as Beijing, Qingdao, Wuhan, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong kong, Xiamen, Taipei, Seoul, Sydney, Manila, Bangkok, Mumbai, Perth, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta.

For the Americas, the airline announced the cancelation of flights to the following destinations: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, New York, Houston, Vancouver, Mexico City, and Honolulu.

Finally, flights from Tokyo Narita (NRT) to Los Angeles (LAX) and Chicago (ORD) will only operate seven flights per week.

ANA Boeing 777 parked at San Francisco Airport.

ANA Group Traffic Results

The company has also released traffic results for July 2020. The numbers are as follows:

International Passengers

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half Total
Number of
passengers		34,97624,17932,42733,597125,179
% Comparison
on previous		4.22.93.83.73.7
Passenger load
factor (%)		27.323.927.025.326.0
Available seat
km (thousand)		841,282673,272850,792906,7893,272,135
% Comparison
on previous		15.011.615.015.114.1
Revenue
passenger km
(thousand)		229,863160,579229,447229,498849,387
% Comparison
on previous		5.53.75.24.94.8
Bombardier Q400 ANA Wings aircraft.

International Passengers by Route

Number of
passengers		% Comparison
on previous year		Passenger
load factor (%)		Available
seat km
(thousand)		% Comparison
on previous
year		Revenue
passenger
km
(thousand)		% Comparison
on previous
year
North America12,5075.623.3504,42021.7117,6466.2
Europe3,6274.524.5139,70813.734,1974.5
Asia & Oceania17,4632.929.6262,6619.977,6563.9
Total33,5973.725.3906,78915.1229,4984.9
All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-300ER at Los Angeles International Airport.

Domestic Passengers

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half
Total
Number of
passengers		270,468155,018562,738836,5291,824,753
% Comparison on
previous year		8.84.517.624.413.9
Passenger load
factor (%)		15.931.753.840.934.5
Available seat km
(thousand)		1,603,070483,881970,0721,889,8144,946,836
% Comparison on
previous year		36.710.622.040.027.4
Revenue passenger
km (thousand)		255,530153,320522,174773,6841,704,709
% Comparison on
previous year		9.14.917.824.214.1
Photo: Wikicommon

International Cargo

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half
Total
Cargo volume
(tons)		28,226.327,697.033,640.637,902.3127,466.3
% comparison
on previous year		46.645.453.758.751.2
Mail volume (tons)583.0615.9608.4899.32,706.5
% comparison
on previous year		31.934.535.350.938.1

Domestic Cargo

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half Total
Cargo volume
(tons)		13,469.46,523.411,121.016,832.847,946.7
% comparison
on previous year		40.421.035.145.136.0
% comparison
on previous year		1,368.6812.21,150.21,334.24,665.2
% comparison
on previous year		61.036.649.961.652.2

Featured image: All Nippon Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner reg. JA891A taking to the gate at Düsseldorf International Airport (DUS). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

