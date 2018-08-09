ANA To Temporarily Suspend Hong Kong, Los Angeles Flights

LONDON — One month after canceling hundreds of flights to inspect the engines on its Boeing 787 fleet, All Nippon Airways (ANA) will be temporarily suspending two of its flights to Hong Kong along with a long-haul service to Los Angeles.

The airline made an official announcement on Thursday last week that its customers should expect flight cancelations.

The airline said in a statement that it “sincerely apologizes for the inconveniences caused to our customers.”

ANA has canceled a total of 330 domestic flights from July 23 through to July 31, but now says it will be canceling flights NH0176 from Narita to Los Angeles and the return flight NH0175.

ANA is one of many carriers that have had to cancel flights or operate the routes with different planes after a troubled year for the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines continues.

The engine manufacturer, however, has said that they are working on a solution but it may only be a matter of time before the affected astarts starts seeking for compensation.

Not only has the increased wear on these engines meant that the maintenance costs have risen, but some airlines such as Virgin Atlantic and Norwegian Air have had to bring in additional aircraft to help deal with the issues of the planes being grounded more regularly.

Norwegian, just recently, wet-leased Hi Fly’s new Airbus A380 for its London-New York flights.

This has been paired with regulations stating the planes must fly within one to two hours of an airport on its route because of the risk of the engines shutting down during flight.

ANA is expected to announce their winter cancelations on August 21.