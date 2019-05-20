Photos: ANA Welcomes Second Turtle Airbus A380

Article Produced by Daniel Sander & James Field

LONDON – All Nippon Airways (ANA) has taken delivery of its second A380 painted its own unique Honu livery, dubbed Emerald Green livery.

The second aircraft has been delivered, just in time, before the airline starts operating the double-decker three times per week between Tokyo and Honolulu, starting May 24th.

The Emerald Green livery is another unique take on the airline’s proposed Honu theme. ANA will receive its third—and final—turtle A380 next year and it will be painted in a Sunset Orange livery.

Originally, ANA had planned to start operating the second flying Honu at the start of July. However, there are good indications that the carrier may increase the A380 frequencies from three weekly to 10 weekly on the services to Honolulu earlier than planned.

Yutaka Ito, Executive Vice President of ANA, commented on the delivery expressing excitement over the growth it has produced. “We are very excited to welcome the second A380 into our world-class fleet of aircraft,” he said.

“With its visually distinct livery that evokes the folklore and traditions of Hawaii, and the outstanding features if the A380, the beautiful Emerald Green flying Honu lives up to the ANA standard of excellence.”

“We are ready to welcome the plane to Narita Airport so that we can begin operations,” he noted.

Each A380 is configured via an astonishing four-class set-up, being able to carry 520 passengers in total. There will be 383 Economy seats on the lower deck as well as eight seats in First Class, 56 in Business and 73 Premium Economy on the top deck.

Ultimately, it is not just a big investment into the aircraft with the new minor updates but it is a huge upgrade for those flying to Hawaii.

With more capacity from this upgrade, we could potentially see more affordable flying for a better-felt product.

With the delivery of the third A380 now expected in the next six-12 months, ANA will then be able to consolidate its strategy for operations and strengthen the Honolulu routes up further.

Looking into the long-term, passenger numbers will be a big thing to determine success with the A380, especially with the load factors too.

For now, all eyes is on the route launch on May 24, where we will see how the route fares for the airline.