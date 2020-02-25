ANA Orders 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners Valued $5bn

MIAMI – Japanese carrier, All Nippon Airways (ANA), plans to order an additional 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, becoming the world’s largest Dreamliner operator with over 100 of the modern widebody jets in its fleet.

The agreement with Boeing includes one 787-9, 11 787-10s and options for five 787-9s, which together would be worth around $5 billion at current list prices.

We're soaring high with @FlyANA_official today as they aim to be the first to operate 100 787 #Dreamliner jets. Fun fact: ANA was the first to fly the 787 and is now the world's largest operator of the super-efficient family.



RELEASE: https://t.co/1qPiBDeSW0 pic.twitter.com/9XyJr1adxA — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) February 25, 2020

Once the order is confirmed, it would become the sixth order from ANA for the Dreamliner.

Yutaka Ito, Executive Vice President of ANA and ANA HD, said, “Boeing’s 787s have served ANA with distinction, and we are proud to expand our fleet by adding more of these technologically-advanced aircraft. These planes represent a significant step forward for ANA as we work to make our entire fleet even more eco-friendly and further reduce noise output.”

The carrier has said that the 787-10 Dreamliner is a perfect replacement for its domestic 777 fleet, which is set for retirement in the coming years.

ANA Switches Engines

The Japanese carrier has also announced that it is changing the engine type on the upcoming airplanes—a move that may not surprise many, due to the fact that the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines have caused the grounding of hundreds of 787s in the recent past.

PHOTO: The National.

According to ANA, the new 787s will be powered by the General Electric GEnx-1B engines.

“We are truly honored that ANA is coming back to order more 787 planes with plans to boost their Dreamliner fleet to more than 100 jets, we are confident that the unique capabilities of the 787-10 will continue to safely serve its passengers with best-in-class comfort and reliability,” noted Ihssane Mounir, VP of Commercial Sales and Marketing for the Boeing Company.

Today, the Japanese carrier boasts a strong fleet of 34 Boeing 767-300ERs, 57 777-200/300ERs, and 71 787-8/-9 Dreamliners. With this new order, the Dreamliner fleet will surpass the 100 planes.