LODNON – ANA Group has released its traffic data for the month of October 2020. The data refer to international and domestic passenger/cargo traffic.
International Passenger Numbers
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|First Half Total
|Number of
passengers
|34,976
|24,179
|32,427
|33,597
|37,239
|31,409
|193,827
|% Comparison
on previous
|4.2
|2.9
|3.8
|3.7
|4.0
|3.8
|3.7
|Passenger load
factor (%)
|27.3
|23.9
|27.0
|25.3
|23.5
|19.4
|24.2
|Available seat
km (thousand)
|841,282
|673,272
|850,792
|906,789
|1,070,296
|1,084,263
|5,426,693
|% Comparison
on previous
|15.0
|11.6
|15.0
|15.1
|17.9
|18.7
|15.6
|Revenue
passenger km
(thousand)
|229,863
|160,579
|229,447
|229,498
|251,670
|210,789
|1,311,847
|% Comparison
on previous
|5.5
|3.7
|5.2
|4.9
|5.2
|4.8
|4.9
|October
|November
|December
|January
|February
|March
|Second Half Total
|Annual Total
|Number of
passengers
|35,305
|35,305
|229,132
|% Comparison
on previous
|4.2
|4.2
|3.8
|Passenger load
factor (%)
|17.7
|17.7
|22.9
|Available seat
km (thousand)
|1,315,049
|1,315,049
|6,741,742
|% Comparison
on previous
|22.6
|22.6
|16.6
|Revenue
passenger km
(thousand)
|232,219
|232,219
|1,544,066
|% Comparison
on previous
|5.2
|5.2
|4.9
International Passenger by Route
|Number of
passengers
|%
Comparison
on previous
year
|Passenger
load factor
(%)
|Available
seat km
(thousand)
|%
Comparison
on previous
year
|Revenue
passenger
km
(thousand)
|%
Comparison
on previous
year
|North America
|11,684
|5.7
|15.2
|737,537
|33.5
|112,389
|6.4
|Europe
|3,997
|4.8
|16.0
|236,629
|24.8
|37,883
|4.9
|Asia & Oceania
|19,624
|3.6
|24.0
|340,883
|12.8
|81,947
|4.3
|Total
|35,305
|4.2
|17.7
|1,315,049
|22.6
|232,219
|5.2
Domestic Passenger
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|First Half Total
|Number of
passengers
|270,468
|155,018
|562,738
|836,529
|961,337
|1,064,861
|3,850,951
|% Comparison on
previous year
|8.8
|4.5
|17.6
|24.4
|23.7
|30.1
|18.6
|Passenger load
factor (%)
|15.9
|31.7
|53.8
|40.9
|29.8
|53.3
|36.5
|Available seat km
(thousand)
|1,603,070
|483,881
|970,072
|1,889,814
|3,030,701
|1,824,914
|9,802,450
|% Comparison on
previous year
|36.7
|10.6
|22.0
|40.0
|62.5
|41.0
|35.8
|Revenue passenger
km (thousand)
|255,530
|153,320
|522,174
|773,684
|904,225
|972,128
|3,581,062
|% Comparison on
previous yea
|9.1
|4.9
|17.8
|24.2
|23.7
|29.8
|18.7
|October
|November
|December
|January
|February
|March
|Second Half Total
|Annual Total
|Number of
passengers
|1,465,313
|1,465,313
|5,316,264
|% Comparison on previous year
|41.4
|41.4
|21.9
|Passenger load
factor (%)
|61.0
|61.0
|41.1
|Available seat km
(thousand)
|2,241,557
|2,241,557
|12,044,007
|% Comparison on
previous year
|50.8
|50.8
|37.9
|Revenue passenger
km (thousand)
|1,367,709
|1,367,709
|4,948,771
|% Comparison on
previous year
|41.7
|41.7
|22.0
International Cargo
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|First Half Total
|Cargo volume
(tons)
|28,226.3
|27,697.0
|33,640.6
|37,902.3
|34,962.3
|42,676.7
|205,105.3
|% comparison
on previous year
|46.6
|45.4
|53.7
|58.7
|58.7
|66.4
|55.0
|Mail volume (tons)
|583.0
|615.9
|608.4
|899.3
|906.5
|1,105.7
|4,718.7
|% comparison
on previous year
|31.9
|34.5
|35.3
|50.9
|52.1
|62.0
|44.4
|October
|November
|December
|January
|February
|March
|Second Half Total
|Annual Total
|Cargo volume
(tons)
|50,095.1
|50,095.1
|255,200.4
|% comparison
on previous year
|80.3
|80.3
|58.7
|Mail volume (tons)
|1,257.3
|1,257.3
|5,976.0
|% comparison
on previous year
|69.1
|69.1
|48.0
Domestic Cargo
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|First Half Total
|Cargo volume
(tons)
|13,469.4
|6,523.4
|11,121.0
|16,832.8
|18,282.6
|17,141.5
|83,370.8
|% comparison
on previous year
|40.4
|21.0
|35.1
|45.1
|54.7
|52.8
|41.8
|Mail volume (tons)
|1,368.6
|812.2
|1,150.2
|1,334.2
|1,656.7
|1,797.6
|8,119.5
|% comparison
on previous year
|61.0
|36.6
|49.9
|61.6
|79.3
|88.6
|62.2
|October
|November
|December
|January
|February
|March
|Second Half Total
|Annual Total
|Cargo volume
(tons)
|19,097.1
|19,097.1
|102,467.9
|% comparison
on previous year
|57.5
|57.5
|44.1
|Mail volume (tons)
|2,116.4
|2,116.4
|10,235.9
|% comparison
on previous year
|89.2
|89.2
|66.4
Featured image: All Nippon Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner reg. JA891A taking to the gate at Düsseldorf International Airport (DUS). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita
