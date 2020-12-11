LODNON – ANA Group has released its traffic data for the month of October 2020. The data refer to international and domestic passenger/cargo traffic.

International Passenger Numbers

April May June July August September First Half Total Number of

passengers 34,976 24,179 32,427 33,597 37,239 31,409 193,827 % Comparison

on previous 4.2 2.9 3.8 3.7 4.0 3.8 3.7 Passenger load

factor (%) 27.3 23.9 27.0 25.3 23.5 19.4 24.2 Available seat

km (thousand) 841,282 673,272 850,792 906,789 1,070,296 1,084,263 5,426,693 % Comparison

on previous 15.0 11.6 15.0 15.1 17.9 18.7 15.6 Revenue

passenger km

(thousand) 229,863 160,579 229,447 229,498 251,670 210,789 1,311,847 % Comparison

on previous 5.5 3.7 5.2 4.9 5.2 4.8 4.9

October November December January February March Second Half Total Annual Total Number of

passengers 35,305 35,305 229,132 % Comparison

on previous 4.2 4.2 3.8 Passenger load

factor (%) 17.7 17.7 22.9 Available seat

km (thousand) 1,315,049 1,315,049 6,741,742 % Comparison

on previous 22.6 22.6 16.6 Revenue

passenger km

(thousand) 232,219 232,219 1,544,066 % Comparison

on previous 5.2 5.2 4.9

All Nippon Airways Boeing 737-881 JA55AN. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

International Passenger by Route

Number of

passengers %

Comparison

on previous

year Passenger

load factor

(%) Available

seat km

(thousand) %

Comparison

on previous

year Revenue

passenger

km

(thousand) %

Comparison

on previous

year North America 11,684 5.7 15.2 737,537 33.5 112,389 6.4 Europe 3,997 4.8 16.0 236,629 24.8 37,883 4.9 Asia & Oceania 19,624 3.6 24.0 340,883 12.8 81,947 4.3 Total 35,305 4.2 17.7 1,315,049 22.6 232,219 5.2

Bombardier Q400, deHavilland Canada dash-8-400, Q400, Q400NextGen, Q400NG, DHC-8-402, DH8D, c/n 4571, C-FVBN. Photo: Andrew H. Cline

Domestic Passenger

April May June July August September First Half Total Number of

passengers 270,468 155,018 562,738 836,529 961,337 1,064,861 3,850,951 % Comparison on

previous year 8.8 4.5 17.6 24.4 23.7 30.1 18.6 Passenger load

factor (%) 15.9 31.7 53.8 40.9 29.8 53.3 36.5 Available seat km

(thousand) 1,603,070 483,881 970,072 1,889,814 3,030,701 1,824,914 9,802,450 % Comparison on

previous year 36.7 10.6 22.0 40.0 62.5 41.0 35.8 Revenue passenger

km (thousand) 255,530 153,320 522,174 773,684 904,225 972,128 3,581,062 % Comparison on

previous yea 9.1 4.9 17.8 24.2 23.7 29.8 18.7

October November December January February March Second Half Total Annual Total Number of

passengers 1,465,313 1,465,313 5,316,264 % Comparison on previous year 41.4 41.4 21.9 Passenger load

factor (%) 61.0 61.0 41.1 Available seat km

(thousand) 2,241,557 2,241,557 12,044,007 % Comparison on

previous year 50.8 50.8 37.9 Revenue passenger

km (thousand) 1,367,709 1,367,709 4,948,771 % Comparison on

previous year 41.7 41.7 22.0

International Cargo

April May June July August September First Half Total Cargo volume

(tons) 28,226.3 27,697.0 33,640.6 37,902.3 34,962.3 42,676.7 205,105.3 % comparison

on previous year 46.6 45.4 53.7 58.7 58.7 66.4 55.0 Mail volume (tons) 583.0 615.9 608.4 899.3 906.5 1,105.7 4,718.7 % comparison

on previous year 31.9 34.5 35.3 50.9 52.1 62.0 44.4

October November December January February March Second Half Total Annual Total Cargo volume

(tons) 50,095.1 50,095.1 255,200.4 % comparison

on previous year 80.3 80.3 58.7 Mail volume (tons) 1,257.3 1,257.3 5,976.0 % comparison

on previous year 69.1 69.1 48.0

Photo: Wikicommons

Domestic Cargo

April May June July August September First Half Total Cargo volume

(tons) 13,469.4 6,523.4 11,121.0 16,832.8 18,282.6 17,141.5 83,370.8 % comparison

on previous year 40.4 21.0 35.1 45.1 54.7 52.8 41.8 Mail volume (tons) 1,368.6 812.2 1,150.2 1,334.2 1,656.7 1,797.6 8,119.5 % comparison

on previous year 61.0 36.6 49.9 61.6 79.3 88.6 62.2

October November December January February March Second Half Total Annual Total Cargo volume

(tons) 19,097.1 19,097.1 102,467.9 % comparison

on previous year 57.5 57.5 44.1 Mail volume (tons) 2,116.4 2,116.4 10,235.9 % comparison

on previous year 89.2 89.2 66.4

Featured image: All Nippon Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner reg. JA891A taking to the gate at Düsseldorf International Airport (DUS). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

