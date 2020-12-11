LODNON – ANA Group has released its traffic data for the month of October 2020. The data refer to international and domestic passenger/cargo traffic.

International Passenger Numbers

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half Total
Number of
passengers		34,97624,17932,42733,59737,23931,409193,827
% Comparison
on previous		4.22.93.83.74.03.83.7
Passenger load
factor (%)		27.323.927.025.323.519.424.2
Available seat
km (thousand)		841,282673,272850,792906,7891,070,2961,084,2635,426,693
% Comparison
on previous		15.011.615.015.117.918.715.6
Revenue
passenger km
(thousand)		229,863160,579229,447229,498251,670210,7891,311,847
% Comparison
on previous		5.53.75.24.95.24.84.9
OctoberNovemberDecemberJanuaryFebruaryMarchSecond Half TotalAnnual Total
Number of
passengers		35,30535,305229,132
% Comparison
on previous		4.24.23.8
Passenger load
factor (%)		17.717.722.9
Available seat
km (thousand)		1,315,0491,315,0496,741,742
% Comparison
on previous		22.622.616.6
Revenue
passenger km
(thousand)		232,219232,2191,544,066
% Comparison
on previous		5.25.24.9
All Nippon Airways Boeing 737-881 JA55AN. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

International Passenger by Route

Number of
passengers		%
Comparison
on previous
year		Passenger
load factor
(%)		Available
seat km
(thousand)		%
Comparison
on previous
year		Revenue
passenger
km
(thousand)		%
Comparison
on previous
year
North America11,6845.715.2737,53733.5112,3896.4
Europe3,9974.816.0236,62924.837,8834.9
Asia & Oceania19,6243.624.0340,88312.881,9474.3
Total35,3054.217.71,315,04922.6232,2195.2
Bombardier Q400, deHavilland Canada dash-8-400, Q400, Q400NextGen, Q400NG, DHC-8-402, DH8D, c/n 4571, C-FVBN. Photo: Andrew H. Cline

Domestic Passenger

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half Total
Number of
passengers		270,468155,018562,738836,529961,3371,064,8613,850,951
% Comparison on
previous year		8.84.517.624.423.730.118.6
Passenger load
factor (%)		15.931.753.840.929.853.336.5
Available seat km
(thousand)		1,603,070483,881970,0721,889,8143,030,7011,824,9149,802,450
% Comparison on
previous year		36.710.622.040.062.541.035.8
Revenue passenger
km (thousand)		255,530153,320522,174773,684904,225972,1283,581,062
% Comparison on
previous yea		9.14.917.824.223.729.818.7
OctoberNovemberDecemberJanuaryFebruaryMarchSecond Half TotalAnnual Total
Number of
passengers		1,465,3131,465,3135,316,264
% Comparison on previous year41.441.421.9
Passenger load
factor (%)		61.061.041.1
Available seat km
(thousand)		2,241,5572,241,55712,044,007
% Comparison on
previous year		50.850.837.9
Revenue passenger
km (thousand)		1,367,7091,367,7094,948,771
% Comparison on
previous year		41.741.722.0
Bombardier Q400, deHavilland Canada dash-8-400, Q400, Q400NextGen, Q400NG, DHC-8-402, DH8D, c/n 4571, C-FVBN. Photo: Andrew H. Cline

International Cargo

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half Total
Cargo volume
(tons)		28,226.327,697.033,640.637,902.334,962.342,676.7205,105.3
% comparison
on previous year		46.645.453.758.758.766.455.0
Mail volume (tons)583.0615.9608.4899.3906.51,105.74,718.7
% comparison
on previous year		31.934.535.350.952.162.044.4
OctoberNovemberDecemberJanuaryFebruaryMarchSecond Half TotalAnnual Total
Cargo volume
(tons)		50,095.150,095.1255,200.4
% comparison
on previous year		80.380.358.7
Mail volume (tons)1,257.31,257.35,976.0
% comparison
on previous year		69.169.148.0
Photo: Wikicommons

Domestic Cargo

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half Total
Cargo volume
(tons)		13,469.46,523.411,121.016,832.818,282.617,141.583,370.8
% comparison
on previous year		40.421.035.145.154.752.841.8
Mail volume (tons)1,368.6812.21,150.21,334.21,656.71,797.68,119.5
% comparison
on previous year		61.036.649.961.679.388.662.2
OctoberNovemberDecemberJanuaryFebruaryMarchSecond Half TotalAnnual Total
Cargo volume
(tons)		19,097.119,097.1102,467.9
% comparison
on previous year		57.557.544.1
Mail volume (tons)2,116.42,116.410,235.9
% comparison
on previous year		89.289.266.4

Featured image: All Nippon Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner reg. JA891A taking to the gate at Düsseldorf International Airport (DUS). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

