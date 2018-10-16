ANA Announces Daily Flights To Vienna

MIAMI — All Nippon Airways (ANA) is to begin flying daily to Vienna, Austria. The move has come as part of the airline’s continued efforts to strengthen its partnership with the Lufthansa group.

Austrian Airlines has recently restarted its Vienna – Tokyo service after axing it almost two years ago to due to a spell of poor performance.



ANA’s new service, which is due to begin on February 17, 2019, will become the cornerstone for ANA’s strategy to continue to meet the ever-growing demand for flights connecting Asia and Europe.

The flight will depart Tokyo-Haneda (HND) at 01:55 arriving in Vienna (VIE) at 06:00, both local times.



The plan is for the flights to be operated by ANA’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, which are set up in a two-class configuration. The planes come with a new Business Class layout which will see their number of seats available for this class go up to 48, and 167 seats in economy.

ANA has said that this may change and that the currently planned flight schedule may see aircraft types change on a per flight basis.



This new route brings ANA’s total number of European non-stop flights to eight and marks the seventh city in Europe and the 44th city outside of Japan to be served by the Japanese carrier.



Seiichi Takahashi, SVP at ANA said, “next year Japan and Austria will commemorate the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and we are pleased to make our award-winning air travel more convenient for travelers from both nations.”



This news will be welcomed by many as ANA continue to now move forward with expansions of its route network after a troubled year of cancellations due to issues with the Rolls-Royce Trent engines equipped its 787s.

While there has been no update to as whether or not the engine issue is completely fixed, the announcement of the new Vienna route will mark a step forward for ANA and the Star Alliance network.

