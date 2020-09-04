LONDON – Today, Emirates Airlines (EK) announced Amman will rejoin its network starting September 8. The resumption of flights to the Jordanian capital increases up to eight in the Gulf and in the Middle East.

The company gradually resumes operations with the utmost safety of its customers, Crew, and community as a top priority.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER Landing in Milan Malpensa Intl’ Airport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

Flight Information

Flights from Dubai to Amman will operate as a daily service on the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on EK’s website or via travel agents. EK flight EK903 will depart Dubai at 1500hrs, arriving in Amman at 1655hrs.

EK 904 will depart Amman at 1900hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2300hrs. Passengers traveling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Dubai, and customers can stopover or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Dubai Tourism in Constant Growth

Dubai is one of the most popular global destinations. In 2019, the city welcomed 16.7 million visitors and hosted hundreds of global meetings and exhibitions, as well as sports and entertainment events.

Dubai was one of the world’s first cities to obtain the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guests’ health and safety.

Additionally, EK’s booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase a ticket by September 30, 2020, for travel on or before November 30, 2020, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options.

Options include if they have to change their travel plans due to unexpected flight or travel restrictions relating to COVID-19, or when they book a Flex or Flex Plus fare.

Emirates Airbus A380-842 powered by Rolls Royce Trent 972 Picture from Airbus.

Travel safe with Emirates

Emirates has pledged to cover medical expenses related to COVID-19, so customers can travel with confidence.

This coverage is for those traveling with the airline until October 31, 2020, and is valid for 31 days from the time they fly their first leg.

This means EK customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination.