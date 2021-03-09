LONDON – Cargo airline Amerijet (M6) continues to play a critical role in supplying COVID-19 vaccines to fight the pandemic.

The American cargo airline delivers the AstraZeneca vaccine doses from India. The partnership began with Odyssey Logistic Pv Ltd before handling the operation with M6.

The vaccines are delivered for Central and South America, to Jamaica, Guyana, and Nicaragua. Vaccines destined for those three countries are transferred from the M6 Hub to Miami International Airport (MIA).

Amerijet Temperature Controlled Receiving Miami (PRNewsfoto/Amerijet International, Inc.)

Covid-19 Vaccine Arrival Guyana (PRNewsfoto/Amerijet International, Inc.)

Storage at the Airport

The M6 360,000 square-foot (33,500 sq. Meter) facility is one of the most modern at the MIA and includes a 40,000 square-feet (3,700sq. Meter) temperature-controlled handling center designed to maintain the cold-chain integrity for refrigerated, frozen, and chilled products.

The facility includes exclusive airside ramp access to the M6 fleet for immediate loading and unloading of temperature-controlled shipments.

Amerijet operates its dedicated freighter fleet of B767 aircraft throughout the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Western Europe. The company provides its service region with more than 8,250 dedicated freighter flights annually. In addition to scheduled service flights, M6 offers worldwide long-and short–term ACMI, CMI and full–service charters.

Amerijet with pallets at MIA. Photo: Amerijet

Amerijet at Boeing 767 at MIA. Photo: Amerijet

Statement from M6’s CEO

Tim Strauss, CEO of M6, said, “Delivering 350,000 doses of life-saving vaccines to destinations in our service region is something our entire company is proud of, and all of us at Amerijet are honored to be part of the global initiative to get the virus under control.”

“Our pharma handling team’s quality standards, uniform processes, and transparency provide our forwarder and healthcare partners with reliable logistics services every day and is uniquely valuable as we push back against the pandemic.”

Featured image: Amerijet Boeing 767. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

