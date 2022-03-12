DALLAS – Miami-based Amerijet International Airlines (M6) has announced the addition of six Boeing 757-200PCF freighters to its fleet. The acquisition is part of the airline’s extensive aircraft expansion and modernization strategy, which began in 2020.

Amerijet says its customers will benefit from the Boeing 757-200PCF freighters’ versatility, range, and payload capacity, which are appropriate for destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, and Europe. The purchase of these aircraft will raise M6’s freighter fleet to 20 aircraft, including six Boeing 767-200F and eight 767-300F variants.

The Boeing 757 freighters are powered by Rolls-Royce RB211 engines capable of fuel-efficient operations with maximum payloads, especially in the hot and humid weather, common across M6’s operating territories. The airline has also announced plans to continue hiring flight crews, maintenance, and technical professionals as part of the growth.

Photo: Amerijet International Airlines

“I’m incredibly proud of our employees who worked tirelessly to bring the B757 project to fruition. These aircraft will be a wonderful addition to our fleet, giving us a platform for continued growth as we approach 50 years of continuous service from our home base in Miami, Florida,” said Tim Strauss, Amerijet’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The introduction of the B757 freighters is another example of the ongoing investments Amerijet is making to be the carrier of choice throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America,” added Eric Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer.

Amerijet was launched in 1974 and operates its own dedicated fleet of freighters from its primary hub at the Miami International Airport (MIA) to destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America, and Europe.

Featured image: Amerijet’s new Boeing 757 Freighters. Photo: Amerijet International Airlines