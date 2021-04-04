MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has revealed it will fly the Boeing 787 from Chicago to Anchorage along with the Boeing 777 between Phoenix and Hawaii this summer.

Airlines are continuing to see a rise in demand, especially for the domestic sector. United Airlines’ (UA) CEO Scott Kirby recently stated domestic leisure demand in the US has almost recovered to pre-COVID levels. Airlines are adapting to the leisure market by shifting capacity wherever needed and adding new point-to-point routes.

This weekend, American Airlines made several changes to its schedule to capture leisure customers. According to Ishrion Aviation, the carrier has added more widebody flights to Alaska and Hawaii.

Woah – American Airlines continues to bulk up Alaska service.



Not only will DFW-ANC be on the 787-9, but Chicago (ORD) to Anchorage will also be operated with a daily 787-9.



787-9 on ORD-ANC will run for the same period, June 3 through August 16. https://t.co/5q3t7xuOgj — Ishrion Aviation (@IshrionA) April 4, 2021

Boeing 777s From Phoenix to Hawaii

American Airlines will operate the Boeing 777-200ER from Phoenix (PHX) to Honolulu (HNL) and Kahului (OGG) between June 3 and August 16. Each flight is scheduled with a twice-daily frequency consisting of one daily 196-seat Airbus A321neo and one daily 273-seat 777-200ER.

Hawaii persists as an attractive leisure destination during the pandemic. Notably, Hawaiian Airlines (HA) announced it would launch its own Kahului to Phoenix route two weeks ago. AA adding greater capacity on two of its Phoenix to Hawaii routes could be in retaliation to HA’s new route.

The Hawaiian Islands will see a number of new routes this summer, such as AA’s Charlotte (CLT) to Honolulu flight, UA’s Newark (EWR) to Kahului, Chicago (ORD) to Kona (KOA), Orange County (SNA) to Honolulu, and more.

American Airlines N796AN Boeing 777-223(ER) | Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways

More Dreamliners to Alaska

Last month, American Airlines decided to schedule the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to Anchorage (ANC) route for this summer. Along with DFW-ANC, the airline will also use the 787-9 on its Chicago to Anchorage route.

Also according to Ishrion Aviation, AA will replace the Airbus A321neo with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on flights between Chicago and Anchorage from June 3 to August 16. ORD-ANC is a route AA launched just last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines are increasing capacity to Alaska with several new routes and frequencies. Last month, Delta Air Lines (DL) announced a route expansion focused on Anchorage and Fairbanks (FAI). Alaska Airlines (AS) soon after added a new route between Anchorage and Minneapolis (MSP). With the recovery of domestic leisure demand, destinations such as Alaska and Hawaii remain focal points for more flights.