MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) and Southwest Airlines (WN) add extra service for Super Bowl LV, hosted this year in Tampa, FL, on February 7, 2021. For the sporting event, the city will now receive extra flight service from five cities.



Although normally one of the USA’s largest, most popular, and visited sporting events, this year will be slightly different. What is normally a packed stadium with tickets ranging anywhere from US$1,000 to US$10,000 US Dollars, and up to US$50,000 for luxury seats, will have limited attendance, due to the latest COVID-19 pandemic developments.

This not to say that Kansas City Chiefs fans will not be flocking to the Sunshine State; thus, Kansas City’s two largest air carriers, AA and WN, have capitalized on the situation. Even if Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium is not as full as in past years, the city is expecting a large number of fans from all over the country for the tradition of tailgating and watching the game live in sports bars with their fellow fans.

Flights Added for February 4-9



American Airlines will be adding extra nonstop service into Miami (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) from New Orleans (MSY) and Indianapolis (IND) before the game and special return flights on Monday, February 8. Passengers are encouraged to book online or call (800) 433-7300.



On its part, WN will be adding nonstop service from Kansas City (MICI) to Tampa (TPA) on February 4 and 5 with nonstop and one-stop return flights on February 8 and 9. Book online or call (800) I-FLY-SWA.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on home turf.

