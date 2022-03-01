DALLAS – American Airlines (AA) has suspended its interline agreements with Aeroflot (SU) and S7 Airlines (S7), making it the latest airline to sever ties with Russian carriers.

Interlining is an industry technique that allows airlines to shift passengers on other carriers’ flights if their own is canceled due to a mechanical issue or bad weather.

Customers will no longer be able to earn or redeem miles on S7 in the same way that they can on other oneworld carriers.

Last week, SkytTeam Alliance member Delta Air Lines (DL) suspended its codeshare agreement with SU.

American Airlines Airbus 321-200 N929AA – Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways