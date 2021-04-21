American Airlines Re-introduces Beverage Service

MIAMI – Dallas, TX-based American Airlines (AA) is joining the party with other major airlines like United Airlines (UA) and Delta Airlines (DL) in re-introducing beverage service on board its domestic and select international flights.

In a press release, AA said it would start serving beverages (water, sodas, and alcohol) starting May 1, 2021, in its premium cabins and as of June 1, in all cabins. AA’s popular buy-on-board meal and snack program will return later in the summer.

Being that AA’s top priority is its customers’ and crews’ health, the carrier worked hard to find a careful and safe way to reintroduce cabin service to passengers throughout the system. Working with both the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) union and AA’s own Travel Advisory Panel, the airline came to the conclusion that this was the safest way to return to the food and beverage program that passengers came to appreciate prior to the pandemic.

American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Departing LAX | Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

COVID-19 Safety Measure

This, in no means, will allow passengers to fly without face coverings but will allow them to ‘sip and mask up’ while enjoying their beverages and snacks. A great step in the right direction while the whole world recovers from the pandemic and is starting to travel again.

Recently, Delta Air Lines (DL) also rolled out its return to beverage service and is now offering smaller sized soda cans and even pre-mixed canned alcoholic beverages. They will return to food and snack options at the beginning of the summer, starting with their premium cabin service.

All in all, great news, especially for frequent travelers.