MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has announced it is adding six news flights and two new destinations to its Western US flight network.

As stated in an Airline Geeks report, the new flights are already available for sale, “loaded to the airline’s website over this past weekend.” The services will commence in June under AA’s American Eagle brand.

SkyWest Airlines N930EV Bombardier CRJ-200LR. Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways



New Services to Western US Leisure Destinations

One of the new AA routes is from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Phoenix (PHX) hubs to Idaho Falls (IDA). With these flights, AA returns to the eastern Idaho city for the first time since the mid-1990s. Flights from both cities start on June 3, 2021, and will operate once daily, the portal said.

SkyWest Airlines (OO) will operate the flights, using Bombardier CRJ-700 jets, which seat up to 65 passengers.

In addition to the IDA route, AA is also launching services between PHX and Arcata-Eureka airport (ACV), in Northern California. The route is scheduled to start on June 3, also operated by OO’s CRJ-700s.

In addition to the new year-round services, American is also launching three new seasonal routes to Western US leisure destinations, a common trend for post-COVID travel.

American Eagle Mesa N956LR. Bombardier CRJ-900ER (CL-600-2D24). Photo: Luke Ayers

An American Expansion

“American’s expansion in Bozeman, Montana will continue” as AA announces its seventh destination from the gateway city for Yellowstone National Park. Furthermore, AA’s Bozeman-Phoenix flights are set to start on June 3, the report states, adding that Mesa Airlines (YV) will operate the route with its CRJ-900s.

American Eagle is also adding seasonal services between Los Angeles (LAX) and Grand Junction (GJT) and Missoula (MSO).

These last two destinations will be serviced out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) between June 3 and August 16, according to Airline Geeks, adding that those will again be flown with OO’s CRJ-700s. Flights to GJT will only run on Saturdays, while the other routes will have daily services.

Featured image: AMERICAN EAGLE N135HQ EMBRAER ERJ-175LR (ERJ-170-200 LR). Photo: Miles Aronovitz /Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.