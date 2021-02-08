MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has announced several new domestic and international routes including a nonstop flight between Miami (MIA) and Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV).

Although the aviation industry and air travel demand remain weakened by COVID-19, airlines are restructuring their route networks to match shifts in demand. Most airlines are employing a strategy of targeting leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) destinations, and AA is expanding upon this pattern with its new routes.

All Nine New American Airlines Routes:

New Route Aircraft Launch Date Frequency Miami (MIA) – Tel Aviv (TLV) Boeing 777-200ER June 4 3x Weekly MIA – Paramaribo (PBM) Airbus A319 July 1 5x Weekly MIA – Little Rock (LIT) Embraer 175 June 5 Saturday-Only MIA – Portland (PWM) Embraer 175 June 5 Saturday-Only Dallas (DFW) – St. Maarten (SXM) Airbus A319 June 5 Saturday-Only DFW – St. Lucia (UVF) Airbus A321 June 5 Saturday-Only DFW – Merida (MID) Embraer 175 June 5 Saturday-Only Charlotte (CLT) – Samana (AZS) Embraer 175 June 5 2x Weekly Los Angeles (LAX) – Cancun (LAX) Airbus A321 June 5 Saturday-Only

Significant Latin American, Caribbean Growth

American Airlines is also increasing capacity on numerous routes from Miami to the Caribbean and Latin America. With the transition of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner into the airline’s MIA hub, AA has announced more 787-8 destinations. Later this year, cities such as Bogotá (BOG), Medellín (MDE), Cali (CLO), Quito (UIO), and more will see AA’s Boeing 787s.

Overall, flights from Miami to Latin America and the Caribbean this summer will have 16% more capacity compared to 2019 levels. Capacity in Colombia and Peru doubles, Ecuador increases by 50%, and Central America in total increases by 24%.

“Since establishing our Miami hub in 1989, American’s commitment to our community and to our team has not wavered,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, American Airlines’ Vice President of Operations for Miami, the Caribbean, and Latin America. “Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to strengthen our capacity in Miami to match demand in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“With new international destinations launching this year — Tel Aviv and Suriname — two new domestic destinations — Little Rock and Portland — and additional flights to key destinations in the Caribbean, we look forward to further deepening our ties to Miami.”

More New Flights to Tel Aviv, Israel

Miami to Tel Aviv represents American Airlines’ third new long-haul route into Tel Aviv. AA’s last flight into TLV was from Philadelphia (PHL), which was axed in 2016. The new MIA-TLV service will be operated three times a week with the Boeing 777-200ER.

“American has always been the biggest and best in Miami with more flights to more places than any other carrier, and as demand recovers, we’ll be even bigger and better than ever before,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Our new service to Tel Aviv and Paramaribo are the start of further growth in Miami, and as the city grows and expands, American will do the same.”

This MIA-TLV flight will complement AA’s recently added New York (JFK) to TLV flight, which will launch in May. Additionally, later this fall, AA will begin service from Dallas/Fort Worth to Tel Aviv.

