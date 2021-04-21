MIAMI – Today, American Airlines (AA) and JetBlue (B6) announced a further expansion of their Northeast Alliance, setting their sights on over 40 new codeshare routes and a plethora of new services for the airlines.

Additionally, beginning October 31, AA will be launching service between New York (JFK) and New Delhi three times weekly using Boeing 777-200s in conjunction with the Northeast Alliance.

JetBlue will also be expanding their route network, adding seven new destinations from New York and Boston, including Canada, Texas, the Midwest and Latin America.

Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

American Airlines’ Expansions

With the new expansion, AA plans to dramatically increase service between Boston (BOS) and Cincinnati (CVG), St. Louis (STL) and Toronto (YYZ).

American also plans on expanding to Houston, Oklahoma City, and Omaha, Nebraska, representing a major new step for the airline. The Northeast Alliance will also be part of AA’s expansion to Tel Aviv, Athens, and New Delhi.

American announced some updates to their fleet usage, with the airline upgrading the BOS-LAX route with the Airbus A321T, fitted with first-class and lie-flat business class seats.

Further, the airline announced the removal of single-class aircraft from all flights from New York City and Washington DC. Every flight from the two cities will be operated by flights with at least two classes.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

JetBlue’s Major New York Expansion

Today, Jetblue announced a major expansion out of their home base of New York, including, for the first time, flights for the airline to Canada.

JetBlue will also be expanding their operations out of New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), aiming for over 50 daily departures from the airport in 2022.

The airline will be introducing six new markets from LGA, including Jacksonville, Sarasota, Savannah, New Orleans, Nashville and Portland over the next two years. B6 is additionally aiming for 15 daily roundtrips between LGA and Boston by 2022.

Seven More Cities

Another major aspect of the expansion includes seven new cities for B6 to be added this year and next year.

These include flights between Boston (BOS), New York (JFK) and San Antonio, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Vancouver, flights between JFK and Puerto Vallarta, San Pedro Sula, and flights between Asheville and Boston.

Speaking on the expansion, Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning at JetBlue said, “By connecting with American’s large customer base and international network, we can add new markets that we have been eying for many years.

He continued, “The alliance quite literally gives us room to grow as we get greater access to airports that we’ve been locked out of for years.”