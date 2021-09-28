MIAMI – Thanks to a new codeshare agreement with India’s IndiGo (6E), American Airlines (AA) will expand its reach across the South Asian country this fall.

According to an AA press release, the deal will place AA’s code on 29 of 6E’s domestic Indian itineraries, giving a handy choice for AA passengers coming on the carrier’s new Bengaluru (BLR) and Delhi (DEL) flights to India.

The codeshare is slated to begin in October, when AA opens new operations between New York (JFK) and DEL on October 31 and Seattle (SEA) and BLR on January 4, 2022, pending approval from the US and Indian governments.

Members of the AAdvantage® reward program will earn points on AA codeshare flights operated by 6E as soon as the codeshare agreement takes effect.

Indigo VT-ITJ Airbus A320-271N. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Airlines

“We’re eager to add IndiGo as our trusted partner in India,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Whether our customers are traveling for business or pleasure, this new partnership makes it easy to reach all four corners of India. Today we’re adding 29 new routes to our map as a result of this agreement, providing customers with even more options around the globe.”

“We are delighted to sign this codeshare agreement with one of the world’s largest and most reputed airlines,” said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo. “We are confident that this will be a strong partnership that will create many opportunities for trade and tourism through IndiGo’s seamless nationwide connectivity. We look forward to having American’s customers on our lean clean flying machine, as we extend to them our on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience.”

Courtesy: American Airlines