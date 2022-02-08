American Airlines (AA) and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (G3) finalized an agreement to create an exclusive partnership, deepening the relationship between the two airlines.

In total, the new partnership will offer passengers more than 30 destinations in the U.S. served by AA and more than 34 new destinations in South America served by G3.

The agreement entails a US$200m investment by AA into Gol, totaling a 5.2% ownership in the company, along with benefits matches for loyalty members of both airlines.

Such an agreement hints at the possibility of G3 joining the oneworld alliance, which would neatly fill a gap in the alliance’s route network coverage.

The investment by AA marks a stark response by the airline to Delta Air Lines’ (DL) major investment into LATAM (LA) Airlines.

Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Gol, American, and oneworld?

Following DL’s investment, LATAM subsequently departed the oneworld alliance, leaving the alliance with a gap in its network coverage.

Both Star Alliance and SkyTeam have strong presences in South America, with Avianca and Aerolineas Argentinas, respectively.

Gol, which was founded in 2000, is the largest airline in Brazil, operating a fleet of 138 Boeing 737 aircraft. With a large and versatile fleet, the airline is able to operate low-cost flights across Brazil and neighboring countries.

The partnership between G3 and AA will allow for a deeper connection between American Airlines, and consequently, the oneworld alliance members into South America.

Featured Image: Joao Pedro Santoro/Airways