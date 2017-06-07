American Expands Premium Economy Class To Select 777-200ER Routes

MIAMI – Fort Worth-based American Airlines is now selling Premium Economy class inventory on several routes operated by its 777-200ER aircraft, effective on December 15, 2017.

American has recently re-configured its 777-200ER planes from a 3-class seating to a 2-class seating by removing First Class, previously occupying a total of 16 seats on the Flagship 777-200 Series, and replacing it with a larger Business Class cabin (increasing from 37 angle-flat seats to 45 lie-flat seats).

However, with the addition of Premium Economy to these 777-200ER frames, the number of Business Class seats will remain at 37, while 24 Premium Economy seats will be added, and the number of Main Cabin seats will increase from 194 on older versions to 212.

American will also have its Main Cabin Extra product, which features extra legroom, but Premium Economy will be a separate cabin in its own that offers a larger seat with a larger pitch and width, a footrest, an armrest-lowering feature, as well as printed menus, amenity kits, noise-reducing headsets and enhanced meal service over the Main Cabin.

American has 47 of the 777-200ER jets, featuring Rolls Royce Trent 892 engines or General Electric GE 90 115BL engines. The average age of these frames is 16.53 years.

A handful of American’s 777-200ERs still maintain the old configuration with First Class seats, but a large proportion of them have been refurbished. The seats in Business Class on the refurbished aircraft are either manufactured by B/E Aerospace or Zodiac Aerospace.

As of June 2017, American flies its 777-200ER on the following routes (subject to change) courtesy of OAG:

From Chicago O’Hare to:

Dallas/Ft. Worth

From Dallas/Ft. Worth to:

Rome

Miami

Tokyo Narita

Buenos Aires

Frankfurt

Chicago O’Hare

From Los Angeles to:

Sao Paulo Guarulhos

Tokyo Haneda

Tokyo Narita

London Heathrow

From Miami to:

Barcelona

Dallas/Ft. Worth

Buenos Aires

Rio de Janeiro

Sao Paulo

Madrid

Paris

From New York JFK to:

Barcelona

Rome

Rio de Janeiro

London Heathrow

Buenos Aires

From Raleigh-Durham to

London Heathrow

American’s Winter 2017/2018 schedule shows that the following additional routes will see the 777-200ER deployed:

New York JFK to Paris

Dallas/Ft. Worth to Honolulu

Dallas/Ft. Worth to Kahului

Miami to Santiago de Chile

The routes that will feature Premium Economy, therefore, will include:

Dallas Ft. Worth to Buenos Aires, Frankfurt and Tokyo Narita

Los Angeles to Tokyo Haneda and Narita

Miami to Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago de Chile and Sao Paulo (London effective April 3, 2018).

It is noteworthy that American is excluding New York JFK and London Heathrow from its initial round of routes for Premium Economy, but logically the carrier is focusing heavily on Latin American operations given the fact that the Northern Winter is high season for travel to the Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil).

Furthermore, the carrier has a Joint Venture agreement in place with British Airways, which already has a Premium Economy class available on its World Traveler Plus product between New York and London Heathrow.

American’s Premium Economy class product is already available on its 787-9 aircraft, which is currently flown between Dallas/Ft. Worth and Paris, Sao Paulo, Seoul, and Madrid, although it will revert back to a 777-300ER between DFW and Sao Paulo on November 5.

The carrier will also offer the Premium Economy class product between Chicago and Paris (starting July 5), Los Angeles and Tokyo Narita (starting August 4), Los Angeles and Auckland (October 5), Los Angeles and Sao Paulo (November 5), and Los Angeles and Sydney (November 6).

Presumably, American’s Los Angeles to Tokyo Narita service will revert back to a 777-200ER in the winter, although the airline has yet to make an official announcement on the matter.