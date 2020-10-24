LONDON – An American Eagle (AA) has overrun the runway at the Freeport Airport (FPO) in the Grand Bahama region of the Bahamas.

The flight of ENY4194 was flying to FBO, having operated from Miami International Airport (MIA). The cause of the incident is unclear at this present time, but there are comments of a collapsed gear.

Happening Now: American Eagle plane ✈️ just crash lands in Freeport, Grand Bahama. All passengers are okay. Thank God 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZgcQwuBXmp — 🌍James Julmis🌍 (@julmisjames) October 24, 2020

Weather Conditions Normal for N674RJ

At the time of the incident, weather conditions at the airport were optimum and featured no difficult conditions. Winds were as strong as 12 miles per hour from the east with a visibility of 6.2 miles and more. Additionally, the highest scattered clouds were at 2,000 feet with no indicated rain stated on the METAR reports.

The aircraft in question was N674RJ, belonging to the American Eagle branch of American Airlines. According to data from Planespotters.net, the aircraft is 16.6 years old at the time of writing.

With a test registration of PT-SNF, it was delivered to American Eagle in April 2004 featuring 50 seats in an all-Economy configuration. The aircraft has also been operating for Envoy back in April 2014 for a short month stint before heading back to American Eagle.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

UPDATE #1 at 1736Z – No casualties reported at the moment, with the aircraft coming to a stop in tact.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) is presently investigating an accident incolving American Airlines Flight 4194 (Miami to Freeport) that occured this morning.



Twenty-eight people were on board.



There were no reported injuries.



📸: AAIA pic.twitter.com/hTvoKemZEG — Jasper Williams-Ward (@jasperward94) October 24, 2020

UPDATE #2 at 1827Z – The flight had 28 passengers onboard and the investigative authorities are on scene. Still no injuries reported at this moment in time.