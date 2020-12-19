MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) is set to drop four transatlantic routes, redeploying aircraft traditionally used on flights into Latin America and the Caribbean.

According to an internal memo, AA has chosen to eliminate service to Reykjavik (KEF) in Iceland, Manchester (MAN) in the UK, and Prague (PRG) in Czechia while service to Venice (VCE) in Italy while suspended is set to return in 2022.

American Airlines Airbus A321neo Photo: Airways, American Airlines

A Robust European Network

The cancellations follow those by AA to Dubrovnik (DBV) in Croatia and Budapest (BUD) in Hungary. Furthermore, some of the canceled routes were operated by the now-retired Boeing 757 aircraft.

However, AA does have the Airbus A321neo aircraft which it could use with services to cities such as MAN. Overall, as the COVID-19 pandemic eventually winds down it will be interesting to see how AA adjusts its transatlantic network.

Featured image: American Airlines Boeing 787-8 at MIA Photo: © Brent Foster – @5starflight

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.