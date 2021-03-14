MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) is closely monitoring the predicted winter storm across many cities in Colorado, with heavy snow and wind gusts.

In a press release, the airline stated that its top priority is the safety of its customers and employees, and that the team will keep in touch with those affected by the blizzard.

Colorado Airports Warning

This week, the airlines released a travel warning for nine airports in Colorado, giving chance to rebook affected customers with a change-free travel arrangement. According to the AA Newsroom, customers can reschedule their travel through the airlines website.

In addition, if an AA flight has been canceled or overdue, customers can cancel their itinerary by visiting the site and requesting a refund.

