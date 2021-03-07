MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) will fly the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to Anchorage, Alaska (ANC) this summer, potentially in anticipation of a surge of leisure travel.

American Airlines along with other major US airlines are afflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With generally low international demand and a multitude of travel restrictions, these airlines are shuffling their route networks and redeploying widebody aircraft on other routes. Recently, American demonstrated this trend by scheduling widebodies on domestic flights to Alaska.

According to Ishrion Aviation and AA’s website, the Fort Worth-based carrier will operate a 285-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its Dallas/Fort Worth to Anchorage, Alaska route from June 3 through August 16, 2021. The daily flight operates with the following schedule:

AA867 – Depart Dallas/Fort Worth at 3:35 PM arrive in Anchorage at 7:30 PM

AA867 – Depart Anchorage at 8:40 PM arrive in Dallas/Fort Worth at 6:40 AM (Arrives Next Day)

American Airlines’ seasonal DFW-ANC route is slated to resume on May 6 with the Airbus A321neo. The Boeing 787-9 will temporarily replace the A321neo during the peak summer period from June to mid-August. After August 16, the route switches back to the A321neo.

American Airlines N833AA Boeing 787-9 | Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

American Airlines Grows in Alaska

This is not the first time American Airlines has scheduled the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to Alaska. In summer 2019, the airline operated the smaller 234-seat 787-8 from Dallas/Fort Worth to Anchorage. This summer, AA is increasing capacity on the route with the larger 787-9 variant.

Furthermore, AA appears to have extended this route into the winter season. Using the A321neo, DFW-ANC continues to operate from August 17, 2021 to January 4, 2022 instead of suspending the route in October.

Last summer amidst the pandemic, American inaugurated its new Chicago (ORD) to Anchorage flight, which will return in summer 2021. This summer AA will also launch new flights to Fairbanks, Alaska (FAI) from both Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth after delaying these routes from 2020. Additionally, the carrier will restore its Phoenix (PHX) to Anchorage route this year after cancelling it in late 2019.

This year, Alaska will see several notable new routes, such as Eastern Airlines’ (2D) New York (JFK) to Anchorage route, Eurowings’ (EW) delayed Frankfurt (FRA) to ANC flight, several additional Alaska Airlines (AS) routes, and Sun Country’s new Minneapolis (MSP) to Fairbanks flight.

Featured Image: American Airlines N832AA Boeing 787-9. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

