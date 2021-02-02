MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) announced it is giving its customers access to a special offer in partnership with Apple Books and Oprah’s Book Club.

Customers can explore an AA-curated collection which highlights Oprah’s Book Club picks and more reads for every genre. In addition, eligible AAdvantage® members flying on American can get one of Oprah’s most popular selections free on Apple Books.

In honor of Black History Month, the program’s first free ebook offering is The Water Dancer by National Book Award winner Ta-Nehisi Coates.

American Airlines Boeing 787-8 at MIA Photo: © Brent Foster – @5starflight

Comments from American Airlines

“Travel and books connect us with other places and cultures in ways that are invaluable to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer at AA.

“Set during one of the darkest periods in U.S. history, The Water Dancer is a look at the injustices of slavery that is also seeded with hope. We hope our partnership with Apple Books and Oprah’s Book Club will encourage thought-provoking discussions that are critical to eliminating the systemic racism Black Americans still face today.”

American Airlines enables customers to engage across platforms in flight. Flyers can watch Oprah interview authors on the Apple TV+ channel via American’s free inflight entertainment and by checking out reading guides available in American Way inflight magazine.

Featured image: American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

