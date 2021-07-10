MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) transported COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala on a special July 8 cargo flight in cooperation with the White House COVID-19 task force, according to an AA press release.

The flight, using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft, departed Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) before arriving in Guatemala City (GUA), Guatemala with 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per the release.

Shipments were first made by trucks from a Kentucky distribution site to ORD, a process involving close coordination with pharmaceutical specialists, according to the release.

From ORD the vaccines then arrived in Guatemala on the donated, cargo-only flight, per the release.

American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taking off. Photo: Brandon Farris / Airways

An American Effort

AA President Robert Isom praised “President Biden and the White House for their commitment to distribute life-saving vaccines to people around the world to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the release.

Isom further heralded the AA team and “the work they’ve done throughout the pandemic to keep the country moving and deliver critical supplies,” per the release.

The cooperation between the White House and AA highlights the continual importance of commercial aviation in effectively distributing COVID-19 vaccines across the globe.