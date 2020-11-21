MIAMI – After furloughing thousands of employees after paycheck protections expired on October 1, American Airlines (AA) has told them it hopes to begin recalling them in the first half of 2021, aviation reporter David Slotnick said on Twitter on November 20.

As stated in the tweet, quoting an internal memo, AA said that it was “hopeful that we may begin recalling flight attendants in the first half of 2021,” but the airline added that “many variables will come to play,” including “the demand for air travel,” and “whether we secure additional payroll support from Congress.”

The memo then details steps for recalled employees, such as “a fingerprint-based criminal history records check,” and “complete training,” if necessary.

Flight Service VP Retires

The American Airlines’ memo, signed by Senior Communications and Contract Administration Manager Keith McCarty, also mentioned that Senior Flight Service Vice President Jill Surdek is retiring from the airline.

“Last week, Jill announced that she would retire from American at the end of the year,” the memo said. It also stated that Surdek “will continue in her role to ensure a smooth transition to her successor, who COO David Seymour expects to name is December.”

