American Airlines to Launch Free Meals on Coast-to-Coast Flights

MIAMI — American Airlines is adding free meals to all travelers on flights from New York to Los Angeles and San Francisco, May 1.

The announcement was made Tuesday on the company’s website.

As Fernand Fernandez, vice president – Global Marketing says “providing complimentary meals in the Main Cabin is yet another step we’re taking to enhance our service in this competitive market.”

Depending on the time of day, customers will be offered a continental breakfast or a boxed meal with a sandwich wrap, kettle chips and dessert. The menu also includes a vegetarian option and a fruit and cheese plate.

These two initial destinations are important given the existing competition: Delta, JetBlue, United and Virgin America / Alaska already offer premium service on these routes. Delta Airlines introduced on March 1 complimentary meals on some of its longest domestic flights, including its transcontinental routes.

With Tuesday’s announcement, United Airlines is now currently the largest airline that does not offer free meals.

The meals will be served on American’s Airbus A321T fleet. The carrier claims to be the sole airline featuring a true international First Class service on a trans-continental route, with fully lie-flat seats in both First and Business Class.