NEW DELHI- American Airlines (AA) has announced it will revoke service from 15 markets. These changes are set to take place through its October schedule in what is another blow to airlines dealing with the global COVID crisis.

The decision comes as a result of the low demand, coupled with the expiration of the airline requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The changes are only for schedules to take place for the October period, which begins October 7 and will run through November 3. The changes are a part of the airline’s continuous evaluation of the dynamic air travel situation due to COVID-19.

American Airlines’ first Boeing 787 taking off from Paine Field back in 2015. Courtesy: © Brandon Farris

The CARES Act

The CARES Act came into effect on March 27, giving large and small businesses financial support through a US$2tr economic package. This act aims to support the public and businesses through the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

Besides AA, Mesa Airlines (YV), JetBlue (B6), Southwest (WS), and even Delta (DL) have all been aided by this program. AA had previously hinted towards 25,000 job cuts but agreed to no involuntary layoffs until after September 1 in support of the CARES act.

American says that it would continue to reevaluate these 15 markets as an extension of the payroll support program remains under deliberation. The final, updated October schedule will be released by October 29, with the November schedule to follow soon.

American Airlines Boeing 787-8. | Photo: © Jakkrit Prasertwit

Affected Markets

At present, the following markets stand affected: Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, S.C.; Greenville, N.C.; Huntington, W.Va; Jopin, Mo; Kalamazoo/Battle Creeck, Mich.; Lake Charles, La; New Haven, Conn.; New Windsor, N.Y.; Rosewell, N.M.; Sioux City, Iowa; Springfield, Ill.; Stillwater, Okla.; and Williamsport, Pa.

However, this is not the end for these markets. As and when conditions improve, the airline will consider restarting said services. One can only hope for a brighter future and bluer skies ahead!