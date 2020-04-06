American Airlines To Suspend NY Flights By 90%

MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) is suspending at least 90% of its flights at New York’s LaGuardia (LGA), John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Newark (EWR) airports starting April 7 until May 6.

According to an internal memo, the suspension extension is due to the increase in COVId-19 cases in New York City, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidelines and the drop in passenger demand.

American Airlines has approximately 9,000 employees serving customers at the New York area airports, and their safety is the number one priority for AA. Consequently, the carrier is taking the following measures:

LGA, JFK and EWR will only operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, with ET as turn-only operations with no aircraft or crews remaining overnight at these three airports. The remaining flights will also have capacity restrictions to maintain social distancing onboard each aircraft.

Remaining flights are left to ensure critical connectivity for AA’s customers and transportation for any “essential personnel and goods needed by the community and medical professionals battling the disease.”

Crews outside of New York will service these limited flights so fewer New York AA employees have to work during the remainder of the suspension. The temporary schedule is planned as follows:

Airport Temporary Schedule LGA Two daily flights to Charlotte (CLT) and Dallas (DFW).

One daily flight to Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Miami (MIA) and Washington D.C. (DCA). JFK One daily flight to DFW, CLT, and MIA. EWR One daily flight to DFW and CLT.

EWR – ORD service will be suspended on April 9.

American will contact its New York area team members directly regarding these changes and will pay to protect any crew members who were scheduled to work for any now-canceled flights.

The memo ended with the following;

“By working together, and taking aggressive steps to protect our team and manage our network, we can continue providing safe, efficient air travel, and be ready to step up when America and the world are ready to move again.”

NY suspensions across the board

American is part of a group of airlines that have drastically cut flights in the New York area.

Last week, Spirit Airlines suspended service to LGA and EWR until May 4. JetBlue also announced a temporary halt of its service to the area from around 200 daily flights down to just 40.

In addition, United Airlines sent a letter to employees at Newark and LaGuardia airports on Saturday, informing its service reduction to 15 daily flights per day out of EWR, and two per day from LGA, quite a slash from its previous 139 daily flights out of EWR and 18 out of LGA.