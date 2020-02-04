American Airlines Signs Codeshare Agreement With GOL

MIAMI — American Airlines and Brazilian low-cost airline, GOL, announced a new codeshare agreement in response to Delta’s recent acquisition of a 20% stake in LATAM.

The codeshare agreement will provide American Airlines customers with 20 new destinations. The Dallas/Ft. Worth-based carrier will also increase its daily flights between Miami (MIA) and Rio de Janeiro (GIG) to two daily rotations in the winter, with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Photo: Jakkrit Prasertwit

In addition to the codeshare agreement, American Airlines plans to increase its domestic frequencies from Miami to Boston (BOS), Houston (IAH), Nashville (BNA), Orlando (MCO), Raleigh-Durham (RDU) and Tampa (TPA), starting June 4, 2020.

These additional frequencies will add to AA’s already large MIA hub, which carried 30.3 million passengers in 2019.

American will codeshare on GOL flights to Asuncion (ASU), Curitiba (CWB), and Foz do Iguaçu (IGU), among others, subject to government approval.

“We are proud of our strong presence in Latin America, which includes 170 daily flights to the region, Admirals Club lounges and dedicated Premium Guest Services teams in Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo,” said American Airlines President Robert Isom.

This interesting move between American Airlines and GOL was predicted by many in the industry. In fact, in October, there were some talks between both airlines looking to strengthen its interline agreement, which allowed passengers from both carriers to seamlessly transfer bags on connecting flights between the two carriers.

In the recent past, Delta decided to sell its 9% stake GOL, Brazil’s number-two airline, after securing the purchase of a 20% stake in LATAM Airlines, leaving American Airlines with an all-new potential partner in Latin America to keep up its presence in the region.

PHOTO: Rafael Luiz Canossa.

“We have a long and rich history in South America, and this new relationship with GOL further enhances our presence in the region, said Vasu Raja, Senior Vice President of Network Strategy at AA. “Our customers will continue to have access to places they’ve always loved to travel on American like Rio, Sao Paulo, and Brasilia, and will gain access to new destinations on their wish list. We’ll continue to evaluate our network and seek strategic partnerships that benefit our customers and enhance our network.”

Back in 2011, American Airlines had a codeshare agreement with GOL, which was terminated when Delta bought 9% of the Brazilian carrier later that year.

Paulo Kakinoff, the CEO at GOL, said that “As two of the leading airlines in Brazil and the U.S., we will offer the best experience for customers on the largest number of flights and destinations in the Americas. This will strengthen GOL’s presence in international markets and accelerate our long-term growth.”

American Airlines is one of the world’s largest airlines, offering 6,800 flights per day, flying to 365 destinations in 61 countries. GOL is currently the second-largest airline in Brazil, carrying over 33 million passengers every year. This codeshare agreement cements both carries with a strong presence in the US-Latin America region, especially in the wake of LATAM’s imminent departure from the oneworld alliance, which was already announced to happen on May 1, 2020..