American Airlines Scores $1.4 Billion Bombardier, Embraer Order

LONDON – Today, two separate announcements have been made by competing manufacturers, Bombardier and Embraer, on two orders made by American Airlines.

The airline has equally divided its order tally for 30 regional jets, of which 15 will come from Brazil and 15 from Canada, coming to a total of 30 aircraft for over $1.4 billion across the two manufacturers.

15 Bombardier CRJ900s

The first order that was announced today was by Bombardier, revealing that American Airlines had signed a firm order for 15 CRJ900 regional jets, valued at around $719 million list prices.

It is said by Bombardier that American will benefit from the Atmosphere cabin, which will offer an enhanced passenger experience and can accommodate the largest number of “oversized” roller bags of any aircraft in the same category.

“We are pleased with American’s continued confidence in Bombardier and the CRJ900 aircraft,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

“This order is a testament to the tremendous value that the CRJ Series provides to airlines in the North American regional market. With its outstanding economics and new cabin design, the CRJ900 continues to offer unique revenue growth opportunities, while delivering the most modern regional jet cabin features in line with today’s trends and requirements.”

The aircraft will be assigned to PSA Airlines to operate the 15 CRJ900s, which will have a dual-class configuration of 76 seats in total, including 12 first class seats.

First deliveries of the aircraft are to take place in 2Q19.

15 Embraer E175s

The second announcement came from Embraer, revealing that American Airlines had signed a firm order for 15 E175s with a 76-seat configuration, valued at around $705 million.

Deliveries are due to take place between March and November 2019.

The most recent order was in October 2017 when the airline ordered 10 aircraft. This new contract results in a total of 89 E175s for American Airlines.

“We are thrilled that the E175 continues to be the right solution for American. This is American’s fourth order for the E175 since 2013 and their repeat order demonstrates how well the aircraft serves their business needs and the confidence they have in our platform,” said Charlie Hillis, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

These aircraft will go to Envoy which will also be configured with 76 seats, and 12 of them being in First Class and 64 being in the Main Cabin.

These separate orders both announced today represents another renewal of the domestic fleet in the AA fleet, as well as the further additional expansions that are sure to be made with the new aircraft on the way.