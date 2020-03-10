Airways Magazine

COVID-19: American Airlines Prolongs Schedule Changes

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

COVID-19: American Airlines Prolongs Schedule Changes

COVID-19: American Airlines Prolongs Schedule Changes
March 10
12:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has decided to extend its suspension of flights and waiver of change fees due to the coronavirus spread.

The carrier also plans to reduce its capacity by 55% for its summer trans-Pacific routes, and by 7.5% for its domestic flights during April from the current schedule.

“American’s Reservations team will contact affected customers directly by email or telephone,” said AA.

The new airline’s announcements include postponed flights, following the previous cancelations, to Asia and Europe, most of them until summer. Now, South America has been added, reducing flights to Uruguay and suspensions to Chile.

In terms of waiving change fees, the US-based airline prolongs its last measure, from March 1 to March 16, 2020, until April 30, 2020. Also, tickets purchased on or before March 10, 2020, do not incur any change fees if the flights are scheduled between March 10 and April 30, 2020.

American Airlines 737 MAX PHOTO: Carlos Lugo.

Below are AA’s routes and corresponding extended lapses according to each region:

ASIA

RouteLapse
From Los Angeles (LAX) to mainland China and Hong Kong (HKG)Suspension through the summer
From Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to mainland ChinaSuspension through the summer
From Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Hong Kong (HKG)Suspension until June with a resume as a reduced schedule in July
From Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Seoul, South Korea (ICN)Suspension through early May
From Los Angeles (LAX) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport, Japan (NRT) and Haneda International Airport, Japan (HND)Beginning in May

EUROPE

RouteLapse
From Philadelphia (PHL) to Rome, Italy (FCO) Suspension through the end of April
From Chicago (ORD) and Charlotte (CLT) to Rome, Italy (FCO) Suspension through early summer
From New York (JFK) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Rome, Italy (FCO) Delayed seasonal resumption through the end of April

Suspension of second daily flight DFW-FCO for the summer
From New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA) to Milan, Italy (MXP)Suspension through early summer
From Chicago (ORD) to Venice, Italy (VCE)Delayed resumption until early June
From Charlotte (CLT) to Barcelona, Spain (BCN)Delayed resumption until early June
To Paris, France (CDG) and Madrid, Spain (MAD) Reduction during parts of May and June

SOUTH AMERICA

RouteLapse
From Miami (MIA) to Montevideo, Uruguay (MVD) Seasonal service ending in May and resuming in December
From Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Santiago, Chile (SCL) Suspension through April

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
American Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0