COVID-19: American Airlines Prolongs Schedule Changes

MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has decided to extend its suspension of flights and waiver of change fees due to the coronavirus spread.

The carrier also plans to reduce its capacity by 55% for its summer trans-Pacific routes, and by 7.5% for its domestic flights during April from the current schedule.

“American’s Reservations team will contact affected customers directly by email or telephone,” said AA.

The new airline’s announcements include postponed flights, following the previous cancelations, to Asia and Europe, most of them until summer. Now, South America has been added, reducing flights to Uruguay and suspensions to Chile.

In terms of waiving change fees, the US-based airline prolongs its last measure, from March 1 to March 16, 2020, until April 30, 2020. Also, tickets purchased on or before March 10, 2020, do not incur any change fees if the flights are scheduled between March 10 and April 30, 2020.

American Airlines 737 MAX PHOTO: Carlos Lugo.

Below are AA’s routes and corresponding extended lapses according to each region:

ASIA

Route Lapse From Los Angeles (LAX) to mainland China and Hong Kong (HKG) Suspension through the summer From Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to mainland China Suspension through the summer From Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Hong Kong (HKG) Suspension until June with a resume as a reduced schedule in July From Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Seoul, South Korea (ICN) Suspension through early May From Los Angeles (LAX) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport, Japan (NRT) and Haneda International Airport, Japan (HND) Beginning in May

EUROPE

Route Lapse From Philadelphia (PHL) to Rome, Italy (FCO) Suspension through the end of April From Chicago (ORD) and Charlotte (CLT) to Rome, Italy (FCO) Suspension through early summer From New York (JFK) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Rome, Italy (FCO) Delayed seasonal resumption through the end of April



Suspension of second daily flight DFW-FCO for the summer From New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA) to Milan, Italy (MXP) Suspension through early summer From Chicago (ORD) to Venice, Italy (VCE) Delayed resumption until early June From Charlotte (CLT) to Barcelona, Spain (BCN) Delayed resumption until early June To Paris, France (CDG) and Madrid, Spain (MAD) Reduction during parts of May and June

SOUTH AMERICA

Route Lapse From Miami (MIA) to Montevideo, Uruguay (MVD) Seasonal service ending in May and resuming in December From Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Santiago, Chile (SCL) Suspension through April