American Airlines Rolls Out Touchless Check-In, Wi-Fi Portal

July 17
16:26 2020
MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) is rolling out new technology designed to improve the customer experience while safeguarding passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The carrier introduced a new touchless check-in experience on Friday that would allow travelers to reach their gate without having to make contact with the kiosk screen.

Touchless Check-in. Image: American Airlines

How Does It Work?

Customers flying on a single itinerary domestically who wish to check their bags will simply indicate how many bags they expect to check on the American Airlines app or online at aa.com.

Customers will then scan their boarding pass with their phones to automatically print the tags and attach them on the bag.

The new touchless technology will be in place at more than 230 airports.

American Airlines Boeing 787-8. | Photo: © Jakkrit Prasertwit

In-Flight Wi-Fi Portal

The airline also started a phased launch of its new in-flight Wi-Fi portal, aainflight.com, which provides for a smoother sign-on process.

Passengers can use their AAdvantage credentials and stored credit card details to purchase internet access flight passes on flights equipped with Gogo and Viasat internet services.

Customers can also use their existing Gogo Wi-Fi subscription on Gogo and Viasat flights or buy individual flight passes as a guest.

According to travelpulse.com, AA will eventually introduce its Wi-Fi Subscription Plan but will share additional details at a later date.

American Airlines
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine. I am a grammar freak and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

