MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has announced it will restart its services to China, bringing the number of weekly flights between the countries to 10, according to a November 11 report by Reuters.

As stated in the report, “the United States and China agreed in June to start allowing four weekly flights between the two nations after travel was halted earlier in the year due to the coronavirus,” adding that the number was increased to eight in August.

While the US carrier will now operate 10 frequencies a week, the United States government was “not satisfied,” US Department of Transportation’s deputy assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs David Short stated in a virtual conference on November 11.

Domestic and foreign airliners at LAX. Photo: Luca FLores

100 Weekly Flights

An agreement allows both countries to operate over 100 weekly flights, but Short believes China is not cooperating. “Their carriers and our carriers continue to have the right to exercise all provision provided in the agreement,” Short stated, adding that the Asian nation “is not respecting that.”

American Airlines told Reuters that its first passenger flight to China would depart on November 11 from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) into Shanghai Pudong (PVG), with a stop at Seoul Incheon (ICN), in South Korea. Besides AA, Delta (DL) and United Airlines (UA) are also flying into China, with a total of four flights a week.

In September, the State Department revised its travel advisory into China and Hong Kong, from ‘Do Not Travel’ to ‘Reconsider Travel,’ given the improvements in the COVID-19 situation.

Featured image: American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Luca Flores

