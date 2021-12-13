MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) declared in an internal memo to staff that it will cut some international flights planned for 2022, citing Boeing’s inability to deliver the 787 Dreamliner to its customers, following production flaws. According to the airline, Boeing will compensate for these delays.

The 787 program has had troubles since 2020 as several potential production flaws were reported. Those problems concerned the rear fuselage, the aircraft’s tail, and also the cockpit windows. Some 787 were grounded and deliveries stopped. The FAA published some airworthiness directives earlier this year.

With these production problems, Boeing was not able to deliver many aircraft during the last two years. Deliveries started again during spring 2021. However, these were halted again, as no Dreamliner was delivered since June, according to Boeing’s website. These delays impacted important clients of the 787, as their long-haul capacity is impacted.

Airlines are preparing for a busy summer 2022 season, with AA planning many new international flights, opening new routes, as well as United Airlines (UA).

The Dreamliner is the backbone of AA widebody fleet. Photo: Luca Flores / Airways

Route Network Stir-Up

Despite eagerness to expand, the airline will postpone destinations from the 2019 network to Edinburgh (EDI), Scotland and Shannon (SNN), Ireland, and will discontinue Hong Kong (HKG) service.

Flights to Prague (PRG), Czech Republic and Dubrovnik (DBV), Croatia will also not be brought back, while the airline will reduce the frequencies on flights to Shangaï (PVG), Beijing (PEK) and Sydney (SYD). Moreover, the airline will largely not fly widebodies on its domestic network, as was the case in 2021.

Despite these troubles, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner remains a key part of the AA fleet, operating secondary international routes, a vital part of the airline’s ability to connect with partners abroad.

Featured Image: Julian Schöpfer/Airways