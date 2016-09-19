Airways Magazine

American Airlines names Alison Taylor SVP – Global Sales

American Airlines names Alison Taylor SVP – Global Sales

American Airlines names Alison Taylor SVP – Global Sales
September 19
23:56 2016
MIAMI — American Airlines (AA) today announced the appointment of Alison Taylor to Senior Vice President – Global Sales, in the latest of a series of changes within its marketing team to better align AA’s efforts while back filling some key leadership positions.

Taylor will join the Dallas/Ft. Worth-based carrier later this month from Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide where she most recently served in a similar role. Taylor has nearly 30 years of sales experience and has held various leadership roles over the course of her career that saw her work in six countries across Asia-Pacific.

“Alison has built and led world-class sales teams throughout her career,” said Andrew Nocella, American’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning, Alliances & Sales. “Her approach to leadership and evolving sales organizations is exactly the kind of fresh thinking we were looking for and fits well with where American is heading. We are thrilled to have Alison step into this critical leadership role.”

Earlier this month, American announced several appointments within its marketing team, including Kurt Stache as Senior Vice President – Marketing & Loyalty, Vasu Raja as Vice President – Network Planning, Joe Mohan, who has been hired as Vice President – Alliances & Partnerships, and Bridget Blaise-Shamai promoted to Vice President – Loyalty.

Taylor will lead American’s sales team and will be responsible for developing all sales and distribution policies worldwide. Additionally, Taylor will manage the airline’s relationships with corporate customers and travel agencies.

Alison TaylorAmerican AirlinesManagement

Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

