American Airlines To Retire Its 767s, 757s; KLM, Its 747s

MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) announced today that it will prescind of its Boeing 767s’ service this May and will do the same with its 757s until Summer 2021.

The retirement was expected since August 2018 when AA stated that its fleet of 23 Boeing 767-300(ER)s would be phased out in 2021. By that moment, Ryan Travis, Managing Director of Fleet Planning at AA, informed that the aircraft would be replaced by 787s.

The airplanes were received by AA in 1993 and were commonly operated for long-haul transatlantic routes, which now, according to today’s statement from AA, would be cut by 34% for scheduled summer flights, representing a 50% reduction in its April trans-Atlantic capacity.

With the operation, the Forth-Worth-based company will give farewell to six 767s aircraft in May 2020 and 34 through summer 2021. The retired planes will be replaced by the company’s 787 Dreamliners.

The newly acquired aircraft will be ready to start a new seasonal route between Chicago and Honolulu this summer.

Recently grounded fleet

In line with its flight reduction and its fleet retirement, AA grounded 14 of its refurbished Boeing 737-800NGs in the past days. The explanation of the carrier’s action was that the “aircraft was not up to our standards.”

As a result, the US-based airline stated that it was “proactively removing from service the additional 12 aircraft that were updated by the vendor and have notified the FAA.” AA added that it would perform additional inspection work with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Other actions regarding aircraft

Regarding Airbus, another large fleet operated by AA’s A321neos, the airline ordered 50 A321XLRs in 2019 to replace the old planes. The first delivery will take place in 2023 and will include the conversion of 30 A321neo into the new model and 20 additional A321XLRs.

KLM Boeing retirements

According to an aviation industry contributor’s tweet (@rschuur_aero), KLM (KL) will soon follow suit in late March, retiring 7 Boeing 747-400 to reduce cost. The retirement was previously planned in 2021.

AA first case of COVID-19

In terms of AA’s personnel, on Friday, the carrier confirmed that one of its pilots tested positive for coronavirus. However, it did not share in which recent routes or days the employee worked.

“We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures,” added AA in the statement.