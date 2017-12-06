American Airlines First To Retrofit A321s With Airspace XL Overhead Bins

MIAMI – Airbus announced today that American Airlines (AA) will be the first customer to retrofit an Airbus A321 with the new Airspace XL Luggage Bins.

The larger bins offer 40% more storage space for carry-on bags and are expected to be included on the airline’s A321s that are currently in service. According to Airbus, a total of 202 aircraft will be retrofitted with the new components.

“Thanks to this Airbus cabin retrofit, passengers on American Airlines’ A321s will be able to board faster and will enjoy an overall improved travel experience,” said Laurent Martinez, Head of Services by Airbus.

According to the European manufacturer, this is the largest cabin upgrade they have ever made and all new A321s for American Airlines will come equipped with the Airspace XL Bins straight from the factory.

The upgrades are part of a project that will standardize American Airlines’ aircraft type with a common seat count and interior. Martinez added that “this is exactly the type of added-value that our services can bring to airlines.”

“This contract is a major step for Airbus into the US services market, and we are grateful to American Airlines for their trust in our expertise,” he concluded.

Airbus’ Global Services Forecast projects that over the next 20 years the commercial aircraft upgrades services market will be worth US$180 billion, driven in part by high competition between airlines who value the ‘passenger experience’ as a differentiator, as well as systems upgrades. Airbus estimates 14% of this demand will come from North America.