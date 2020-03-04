Airways Magazine

American Airlines Invests $550m In Tulsa Maintenance Facility

  • COVID-19 Jostles January Passenger Demand MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced global passenger traffic data for January 2020, with a 2.4% climb in demand (measured in total revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs)...
  • The Latest Notable Aircraft Deliveries MIAMI – Here is a brief round-up of the industry’s latest aircraft deliveries: AELIS Group (Slovakia) announces the delivery of ATR72-200F with Large Cargo Door, serial 389 to Hawaiian Airlines...
  

American Airlines Invests $550m In Tulsa Maintenance Facility

American Airlines Invests $550m In Tulsa Maintenance Facility
March 04
08:50 2020
MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) announced it will invest $550 Million into its Tulsa Maintenance facility, representing the largest investment at a maintenance location in American history. 

The maintenance facility in Tulsa is currently AA’s largest, playing a crucial role in maintaining safety and maintenance standards for the airline. Currently, 900 aircraft visit the facility annually, and it conducts around half of AA’s maintenance work with around 5,500 employees. 

The new improvements to the facility will include a new wide-body capable hangar, roof replacements, infrastructure improvement, IT upgrades, ramp repairs and replacing the roof. 

In addition, the new hangar will fit up to two widebody aircraft or six narrowbodies, a substantial improvement from the current hanger which can no longer accommodate most of the airline’s fleet. 

At the announcement event, American Airlines CEO and Chairman, Doug Parker said, “Tulsa has been core to American’s operation for more than 70 years, and this investment in the base, along with the new positions we added at Tech Ops – Tulsa in 2019, will ensure our customers can continue to rely on our fleet as the safest and most reliable for decades to come.”

This project is projected to take seven years to complete, beginning with construction on the new hangar and base support building. 

The Oklahoma connection

American Airlines and Oklahoma have a longstanding relationship, beginning in 1946 when American Airlines moved its main maintenance base from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Tulsa. 

As one of the largest employers in Oklahoma, the investment by AA is welcome news to employees and citizens. marking the latest of many partnerships between Oklahoma and AA. 

Last year, AA began insourcing overhaul work on their CFM56-5B engines, used on over 150 of American’s Airbus a320 family fleet. The investment marks a significant point in AA’s development, preparing the airline for a higher quality of maintenance and service.         

0