American Airlines Increases Service to Canada in 2018

MIAMI — American Airlines will add a daily service from its hub at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR), beginning May 4, 2018, and a seasonal service to Calgary International Airport (YYC), starting June 7, 2018.

Furthermore, the carrier will strengthen operations from the U.S. East Coast to Eastern Canada and extend seasonal service to popular Canadian destinations.

Vasu Raja, American’s vice president, Network & Schedule Planning, commented: “We began service to Canada over 75 years ago, making it our longest-served international destination. The country is filled with important businesses and exciting leisure destinations so it’s only natural that we are adding more flights and providing better schedules to explore all that the country has to offer.”

New Routes to Western Canada in 2018

Increased service to Western Canada in 2018

Edmonton: Increasing to two daily flights between Dec. 15, 2017 and April 2, 2018, AA adds a Winter trip between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

Increased service to Eastern Canada in 2018

Toronto: From February 15, 2018, an additional trip between New York LaGuardia (LGA) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) will be incorporated, and beginning May 4, 2018, another trip from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to YYZ will be included.

Ottawa: On May 4, 2018, an additional frequency between Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Ottawa International Airport (YOW) will be added. It’s expected to operate three times daily, year-round.

Quebec City: Through November 3, 2018, operations between PHL and Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) have been extended.

With these new operations, American Airlines will provide up to 69 daily flights from seven Canadian cities to U.S. hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.