American Airlines Inaugurates A321neo Flights

LONDON – On the 2nd April 2019, American Airlines has started it’s A321neo operations.

The first flight AA682, operated by the airline’s first A321neo N400AN (CN8647), departed from Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) to Orlando, Florida (MCO).

American has 100 A321neos on order, which will all be ETOPS certificated and has selected CFM LEAP1A engines to power it’s Neo fleet.

Janelle Anderson, Vice President of Marketing for American said in regards to the first Neo flights, “Today’s flight is a culmination of years of planning and work to make sure this plane is a good fit for everyone onboard, and we think customers and team members are going to love it.”

American’s first A321neo N400AN departing Phoenix (PHX) for Orlando (MCO) – Photo American Airlines.

American’s new Neos will seat 196 passengers in a 2 class configuration, 20 in First Class and 129 in Economy, plus 47 extra legroom economy seats.

Each seat includes a power outlet and seatback holders for tablets and phones. The A321neos also feature free wireless inflight entertainment, live TV included, high-speed Wi-Fi and LED mood lighting.

Additionally, American is the launch customer for the Airspace XL overhead bins, which offer 40% more storage space, compared to the older ones. American plans to retrofit, it’s entire A321 fleet with the new overhead bins as well.

A look at the new cabin – Photo American Airlines.

Ingo Wuggetzer, Airbus Vice President of Cabin Marketing stated in relation to the new overhead bins that the airline is “very pleased that American Airlines’ first A321neos with the Airspace XL bins are now entering service.”

“We constantly work with airline customers to improve our aircraft cabins, and American, in particular, played an instrumental role with us in developing our biggest and best overhead bins to date.”

In regards to the new cabin, Janelle Anderson, Vice President of Marketing for American added about the relationship with Airbus.

“We worked closely with Airbus to develop this cabin configuration with the features our customers want, including the Airbus XL overhead bins, which are the largest available for this aircraft and hold 65 precent more bags than our earlier A321s.”

It’s great to see yet another US airlien introduce the next generation of single-aisle aircraft into their fleets, in order to reduce their carbon footprint and operation costs, by phasing out older aircraft.

The Airbus A321neo is set to be a key replacement for the airline’s remaining fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD80s, Boeing 757-200s, Boeing 767-300ERs, as well as older Boeing 737-800s inm the cominf years.