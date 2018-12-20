American Airlines Inaugurates 28 Routes Ahead Of Holidays

LONDON – American Airlines (AA) is inaugurating up to 28 routes this week before the Christmas rush begins in the United States and beyond.

To celebrate this, AA is promoting the new routes as “28 Reasons to Fly American,” offering new routes and resuming services for those who want to go back to loved ones as well as those who wish to swap the snow for sand.

Below is a list of the 28 routes that will launch this week with American:

Los Angeles: Buenos Aires.

Phoenix: Grand Rapids.

Dallas Fort Worth Buffalo. Oaxaca. Aruba. Sarasota.

Miami Grand Rapids. Greenville. Houston (Hobby). Knoxville. Providence.

Charlotte Champaign/Urbana. Eleuthera. Ithaca. New Haven. Marsh Harbour.

Philadelphia & New York JFK: St. Thomas. St. Maarten.

New York LaGuardia: Nassau. Vail.

Chicago: Grand Cayman. Honolulu. Nassau. Aruba. Providenciales. Sarasota.



The services from Philadelphia (PHL) and New York (JFK) to St. Thomas and St. Maarten are route resumptions after airport repairs had been completed after Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused significant damages back in 2017.

On top of this, the carrier had announced 18 new domestic and Canadian destinations beginning over the course of next summer, as well as new international destinations like Bologna, Dubrovnik, and Berlin-Tegel.

Such recent domestic announcements have seen a new nonstop route between Melbourne International Airport in Florida and Reagan National Airport in Washington DC on a twice-weekly basis from May 4 next year.

Cuba will also receive a sixth city connection with Antonio Maceo International Airport to be connected in May 2019 as well as new services to Durango, Mexico in June 2019.

These route inaugurations, on top of the launches still to come in the next 12-18 months will represent a significant upward spike in American’s portfolio.

Adding 28 routes to its portfolio shows that AA’s domestic market across the United States remains strong, and regardless of any threat of competition from ULCC’s, the airline still remains confident in its ability to grow and succeed.