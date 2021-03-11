MIAMI – As US carriers seek new opportunities in a pandemic-deflated market, American Airlines (AA) today announced a major expansion in Austin, Texas.
Already the dominant carrier at Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW), AA has its sights on the Texas capital, with seven new year-round and three seasonal routes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).
A vibrant technology hub and an arts-and-entertainment destination, Austin will be served from 26 destinations that include new code-share routes with new alliance partner JetBlue (B6) as well as Alaska Airlines (AS) and British Airways (BA).
“American is eager to expand in Austin alongside the exponential growth of the region, and we’ll be the easiest airline to do business with as we continue to grow,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning.
“Customers have been asking for more service to Austin, and today we’re answering the call. These routes not only provide opportunities for companies to get back to business and for leisure travelers to enjoy the excitement of Austin, but also connect Central Texans with new leisure destinations they desire.”
Year-Round Service to Seven Cities
With the anticipated increase in business travel this summer, American announced in a news release that it is adding twice-daily service from Austin to Las Vegas (LAS); Nashville, Tennessee (BNA); Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU); and Washington Dulles (IAD). The airline is also adding daily service from Austin to popular destinations including New Orleans (MSY); Orlando, Florida (MCO); and Tampa, Florida (TPA):
|Destination
|Flights Begin
|BNA
|May 6, 1x/day and July 2, 2x/day
|LAS
|May 6, 1x/day and June 3, 2x/day
|MCO
|May 6, 1x/day
|MSY
|May 6, 1x/day
|RDU
|July 2, 1x/day and Aug. 17, 2x/day
|TPA
|June 3, 1x/day
|IAD
|Aug. 17, 2x/day
Seasonal Service to Three New Destinations
Piggy-backing off a trend by US carriers to add routes to sand-and-ski destinations, American also announced new seasonal routes connecting Austin with Aspen, Colorado (ASE); Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD); and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS) this summer:
|Destination
|Flights Begin
|ASE
|June 5 – Sept. 4 (Saturdays only)
|SJD
|June 5 – Aug. 14 (Seasonal extension; Saturdays only)
|VPS
|June 5 – Aug. 14 (Saturdays only)
Alaska Airlines Code Shares
Today’s new route announcements complement existing American service between AUS and Boston (BOS); Charlotte (CLT); Chicago O’Hare (ORD); Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW); Los Angeles (LAX); Miami (MIA); New York (JFK); Philadelphia (PHL); and Phoenix (PHX).
In addition, American and Alaska Airlines will continue to enhance their relationship with new codeshare routes from AUS to San Diego (SAN); San Francisco (SFO); Portland, Oregon (PDX); and will introduce domestic codeshare on service between Austin and Seattle (SEA), with intentions to code on recently announced service from AUS to Boise.
American’s announcement is a challenge to Delta Air Lines (DL), which this week scaled back its focus cities from five to just two — RDU and, yes, Austin.
Featured Image: Andrew Henderson/Airways
Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.
Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.