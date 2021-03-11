MIAMI – As US carriers seek new opportunities in a pandemic-deflated market, American Airlines (AA) today announced a major expansion in Austin, Texas.

Already the dominant carrier at Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW), AA has its sights on the Texas capital, with seven new year-round and three seasonal routes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

A vibrant technology hub and an arts-and-entertainment destination, Austin will be served from 26 destinations that include new code-share routes with new alliance partner JetBlue (B6) as well as Alaska Airlines (AS) and British Airways (BA).



“American is eager to expand in Austin alongside the exponential growth of the region, and we’ll be the easiest airline to do business with as we continue to grow,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning.

“Customers have been asking for more service to Austin, and today we’re answering the call. These routes not only provide opportunities for companies to get back to business and for leisure travelers to enjoy the excitement of Austin, but also connect Central Texans with new leisure destinations they desire.”

American Airlines Boeing 777 | Photo: Luca Flores

Year-Round Service to Seven Cities

With the anticipated increase in business travel this summer, American announced in a news release that it is adding twice-daily service from Austin to Las Vegas (LAS); Nashville, Tennessee (BNA); Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU); and Washington Dulles (IAD). The airline is also adding daily service from Austin to popular destinations including New Orleans (MSY); Orlando, Florida (MCO); and Tampa, Florida (TPA):

Destination Flights Begin BNA May 6, 1x/day and July 2, 2x/day LAS May 6, 1x/day and June 3, 2x/day MCO May 6, 1x/day MSY May 6, 1x/day RDU July 2, 1x/day and Aug. 17, 2x/day TPA June 3, 1x/day IAD Aug. 17, 2x/day

American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX | Photo: Brandon Farris

Seasonal Service to Three New Destinations

Piggy-backing off a trend by US carriers to add routes to sand-and-ski destinations, American also announced new seasonal routes connecting Austin with Aspen, Colorado (ASE); Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD); and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS) this summer:

Destination Flights Begin ASE June 5 – Sept. 4 (Saturdays only) SJD June 5 – Aug. 14 (Seasonal extension; Saturdays only) VPS June 5 – Aug. 14 (Saturdays only)

American Airlines Boeing 777 | Photo: Luke Ayers

Alaska Airlines Code Shares

Today’s new route announcements complement existing American service between AUS and Boston (BOS); Charlotte (CLT); Chicago O’Hare (ORD); Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW); Los Angeles (LAX); Miami (MIA); New York (JFK); Philadelphia (PHL); and Phoenix (PHX).

In addition, American and Alaska Airlines will continue to enhance their relationship with new codeshare routes from AUS to San Diego (SAN); San Francisco (SFO); Portland, Oregon (PDX); and will introduce domestic codeshare on service between Austin and Seattle (SEA), with intentions to code on recently announced service from AUS to Boise.

American’s announcement is a challenge to Delta Air Lines (DL), which this week scaled back its focus cities from five to just two — RDU and, yes, Austin.

Featured Image: Andrew Henderson/Airways

