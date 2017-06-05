American Airlines To Update Their LAX Terminals

MIAMI – Last Friday, American Airlines and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) announced the carrier’s committing for an investment of more than $1.6 billion, to continue their improvements on Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) over the next 15 years. This will be for the updating of Terminal 4 and Terminal 5.

“This investment will not only improve the customer experience, but it will also give our employees a better place to work every day while allowing us to continue to grow in the marketplace,” said Doug Parker, Chairman, and CEO of American Airlines.

American’s letter of intent sets the framework for negotiation of a new 15-year lease agreement and features airport improvement projects that would be made possible by the investment. The agreement also paves the way for American to receive additional gates as they continue to grow their operation and add destinations.

“It’s an exciting time for the U.S. airline industry and for American in particular. Today, U.S. airlines are healthy and investing back into their businesses and the communities they serve. What we are doing here today is a great example of that,” concluded Parker.

According to a release from LAWA most of the biggest changes over the update are set to materialize over the next decade. These include improved check-in facilities, easier passenger connections between the two terminals, centralized security checkpoints, and connections to the coming people mover system that will carry passengers from their terminals to a rental car facility, public parking, and a future Metro station.

American Airlines is not the only carrier making great investments on their Terminals. Delta will spend $1.9 billion over the next seven years overhauling its new terminals, while United Airlines is now finishing off a $573 million renovation to Terminal 7.