American Airlines Moves To New York LaGuardia’s Terminal B
MIAMI – From last Saturday all American Airlines (AA) flights departing from New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) are operating out of Terminal B.
According to the carrier, this consolidated operation means all customers will check-in at Terminal B, and American will operate flights from each of the terminal’s four concourses.
Five more carriers relocated during this past weekend as part of the ongoing modernization and redevelopment of the 78-year-old airport.
“LaGuardia Airport is undergoing a comprehensive redevelopment program to reimagine the airport experience and meet the needs of 21st-century travel,” LGA’s website advertised.
“New terminals will replace terminals B, C, and D, and associating work will unify the airport and provide a better travel experience.”
LGA will add new terminals, better transit access with the addition of an AirTrain, more taxi lanes, improved roads, a new parking infrastructure, and improvements to accommodate larger aircrafts.
American Shuttle, Delta Shuttle, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines and American Airlines were the carriers that went through terminal changes last Saturday.
“I am humbled by the outpouring of support from every department within American,” said Loretta Bove, Managing Director – LGA Hub Operations. “And very proud of the work our team has done while caring for each other and our customers to make this move seamless.”
Additionally, customer assistance representatives will be stationed throughout Terminal B, as well as in American’s previous space in Terminal C, to guide customers and answer questions, as well as to prevent any inconvenience with the recent changes.
Nevertheless, AA is encouraging its customers to check the American app or aa.com for the most up-to-date flight information.
