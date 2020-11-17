MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has announced December flight cuts to London (LHR) from New York (JFK), Chicago (ORD), and Charlotte (CLT).

The flights, 16 a week, have historically been a pillar of the long-haul route network at AA but for now the only flights operating to LHR will be cargo only from ORD and JFK.

Such flights will continue “until daily passenger service resumes in January” according to an AA spokeswoman who also cited “low demand resulting from coronavirus.”

British Airways Boeing 777-200ER G-VIIP. Photo: Aaron Davis

A Prominent Reduction

It is important to note that AA codeshare partner British Airways (BA) will still be operating flights to LHR from the US throughout December. Americans visiting the UK must quarantine upon arrival as the US is still considered a “red country” with a high COVID-19 risk.

Currently banned from entering the US, Europeans and Britons without a waiver, a green card, or US citizenship who would normally be on the flights cannot visit, further driving a drop in demand.

COVID-19 has been incredibly tough on the airline industry, and while it is unfortunate that AA will not be operating many flights to LHR this winter, neglecting them will hopefully ease temporary financial burdens on the airline.

Featured image: American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Departing LAX | Photo: Luca Flores (@luca.at.lax)

