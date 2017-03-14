Airways Magazine

American Airlines to Build Hangar in Brazil

March 14
09:38 2017
MIAMI — American Airlines (AA) plans invest $100 million on a two-bay line maintenance hangar at São Paulo–Guarulhos International Airport later this year.

The new premises, similar to those of LATAM Airlines in Miami and Qantas in Los Angeles, would give AA “the opportunity to continue working on widebody aircraft parked for up to 12 hours,” the airline said in a statement.

This image shows how AA’s two-bay line maintenance hangar at São Paulo–Guarulhos International Airport will look like (Credits: aeroin.net)

According to AA, the hangar will be for exclusive use by American Airlines, and it will be staffed by American Airlines Tech Ops employees, and it will not have any impact on the work already done in the United States.

Once the new premises are built, American Airlines will be able to perform maintenance on two aircraft at the same time, thus reducing the time needed to perform maintenance tasks on its fleet.

The hangar will be able to accomodate two widebody aircraft. (Credits: aeroin.net)

American Airlines owns the world’s largest airline-owned maintenance and engineering base. Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with 22 buildings on the main base, equivalent to 3.3 million square feet (306,580m2) of hangar and shop space stretching across 33 acres (13ha).

AmericanAmerican AirlinesAmerican Airlines Tech OpsBrazilHangar

