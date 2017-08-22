American Airlines to Offer Premium Economy on Hawaii Flights

MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) is selling Premium Economy tickets on flights between Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and three Hawaiian cities, beginning on December 15th.

American is launching service with Premium Economy fares from DFW to Kahului Airport (OGG) beginning in December and from DFW to Kona International Airport (KOA) and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) set to begin on June 7th, 2018.

Also, AA will launch Premium Economy seats from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to HNL, beginning on December 15th until January 7th. The routes will be operated on retrofitted Boeing 777-200s.

Even though American has previously offered premium economy flights with the 787 Dreamliner, this is the first time a domestic route will include the larger seats and elevated service Premium Economy offers with its 2-4-2 layout.

American Airlines’ Premium Economy offers seven more inches of legroom than standard seats. Customers receive noise-reducing headphones, an amenity kit, blankets and pillows, meal service, and free alcoholic beverages. It was launched earlier this year on international flights to Barcelona in Spain, and Seoul in South Korea.