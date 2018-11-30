Airways Magazine

American Airlines: Boston Welcomes A321T, New Concourse at LaGuardia

November 30
15:42 2018
LONDON – American Airlines (AA) will add its Transcontinental Airbus A321T on the Los Angeles (LAX) to Boston (BOS) service. Also, the airline unveiled its all-new concourse at New York-LaGuardia’s Terminal B.

Boston Gets The A321T

This particular offering will operate on a twice-daily basis from April 2 next year.

Vasu Raja, VP of Network and Schedule Planning for American said that “by introducing the A321T on two daily flights between important markets like LAX and BOS, we are delivering on our promise to create a world-class customer experience”. 

The carrier already offers more flights between LAX and Boston than any other airline, and now will offer both first and business class on this route. 

This plane comes equipped with 10 seats in First Class in a 1-1 configuration, followed by 20 in Business in a 2-2 configuration, as well as 72 seats in Economy in the A321’s customary 3-3 configuration—36 of which will be in Main Cabin Extra section. 

The A321T currently operates exclusively on the New York (JFK)-San Francisco and LAX rotations. 

Below is the flight schedule for all of Boston’s A321T flights:

Flight NumberOriginDestinationDeparture TimeArrival Time
AA156Los AngelesBoston0745L1616L
AA2455Los AngelesBoston2155L0622L+1
AA211BostonLos Angeles0724L1110L
AA2542BostonLos Angeles1745L2128L

Tickets are due to go on sale to the public on December 3, according to American Airlines.

Big Leaps in LaGuardia

American celebrated the unveiling of its new concourse at LaGuardia’s Terminal B, where the carrier is due to begin operating flights out of the new starting tomorrow, December 1.

Michael Minerva, AA’s VP of Government and Airport Affairs labelled this first step as the “evolution of LaGuardia” and is a way of “investing back into our business… making LaGuardia a more modern, enjoyable customer-friendly gateway to the Big Apple”.

This is the first of many construction projects on Terminal B, a $5.1 billion transformation master plan that is due to be fully completed by 2022.

The carrier has operated exclusively from LaGuardia’s Terminal B since December 2017, but has been serving the airport for 79 years since it opened in 1939. 

By 2022, two new concourses featuring 35 brand new gates will be fully operational at LGA, which will be connected to the main terminal by dual pedestrian bridges spanning an active taxiway.

American Airlines’ Loretta Bove, the Managing Director at LGA has said that this investment will provide “a more modern, enjoyable travel experience for our customers” as well as a “better workplace for the 6,000 American team members who work at LaGuardia”.

The carrier currently operates over 170 daily flights to 41 destinations across the United States and Canada, representing over 2.5% of AA’s 6,700 daily flights across the country to 350 destinations in 50 countries.

New York-LaGuardia is an important airport for business people, as it provides convenient access between New York City, its terminals, and quick flights to Boston, Washington-National and Chicago O’Hare—all within the span of under two hours of flying time. 

It will be interesting to see how smooth the opening of the new concourse will be, and whether the added capacity suits well under LaGuardia’s control.

